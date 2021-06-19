Edwardsville's Battle sweeps the Class 3A sprint championships

Brandon Battle put on a spectacular show Saturday at O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval.

A standout senior sprinter for the Edwardsville boys track and field team, Battle swept his way to victories in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races at the Class 3A boys track and field state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Battle kicked off his championship afternoon with an impressive victory in the 100. Racing out of lane one, he crossed the finish line in 10.604 seconds to nip Wauconda’s Javerius McGuinn, who finished in 10.606 seconds.

Battle then set the track aflame as he rolled to a convincing victory in the 400 in 46.48 seconds. It’s the third-fastest time ever at the Illinois state meet according to the Illinois High School Association record book. Battle’s full lap trailed only Wheaton Warrenville South’s Jermar Collins, who went 46.2 in 1996; and Plainfield Central’s Kahmari Montgomery, who went 46.24 in 2015.

Battle’s 46.48 is the fastest quarter mile in Illinois this spring and No. 3 in the nation according to Milesplit.

An Eastern Illinois signee, Battle capped his afternoon with the 200 title as he won in 21.65, beating Minooka’s Tyler Colwell, the top seed entering the race who finished as the runner-up in 21.97.