Edwardsville's Watts blazes to impressive distance double at Norm Armstrong Invitational

BELLEVILLE — Some may call it a vengeance tour as Ryan Watts prepares for his final ride with Edwardsville High's boys track and field team.

But the Tigers senior doesn't see it that way.

"This is more of a redemption tour," Watts said. "Just to prove that I ain't going away anytime soon."

Watts sent a statement to the rest of the state Saturday with an eye-popping win in the 3200-meter run before capping his day with another win in the 1600 at Belleville West's Norm Armstrong Invitational.

"It's just a great day for him," Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos said. "That's what we're going to ask from him at sectionals, so (Saturday) was a day that we were going to try it. Obviously, we can't do that to him every meet, but it was a great performance from him. We sure missed him last year, but we're so glad he's healthy this year."

Watts, an Iowa State recruit, won the 3200 in 9 minutes, 0.17 seconds. He was the race champion by nearly 30 seconds and broke a previous meet record of 9:06.07 set in 2012 by Edwardsville's Garrett Sweatt.

Watts' time is the fastest by an area runner since O'Fallon's Alex Riba ran an 8:59.40 on May 25, 2013. According to MileSplit Illinois, it's the 12th-fastest time turned in this year in the country.

The performance was especially special to the future Cyclone considering he missed his junior track season with a broken foot.

"This is the one that I wanted to prove that I'm back," Watts said.

In the 3200, Watts was not far off the school's 19-year-old record set by Stephen Pifer in 2003 (8:57.94).

"I saw the time and thought I could get it, so I just went with everything," Watts said.

Leaving it all on the track, Watts had to prepare for the grueling double of running the 1600. The senior cracked a smile when the announcer was trying to egg him on for a second meet record because he knew he had nothing left in the tank.

But Watts still had enough left to turn in a 4:20.98 time in the 1600, edging Minnoka's Zachary Balzer for first.

"This is the plan for (postseason) and you don't want your first time to do it in the (postseason)," Watts said. "I think we came out and proved that we're capable of getting it done. It's not the most fun thing in the world, but it is fun to get two wins."

His two victories helped buoy Edwardsville to a second-place team finish against a loaded field that had teams from all over Illinois.

"It's a great environment for our kids to compete in and get ready for the start of the outdoor season," Lakatos said.

