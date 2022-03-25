Epenesa ready to chase down his brother's throwing records at Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — With one smooth spin in the circle, Iose Epenesa let the disc fly.

The Edwardsville High freshman's motion belied any effort it took as the disc sliced through the blustery wind before gliding gently back to the ground.

More than 140 feet away.

Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Iose already is making a name for himself for Edwardsville's boys track and field program.

Iose Epenesa finished first in the discus and as the runner-up in the shot put Friday afternoon during the Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville High School.

"It feels pretty good," Epenesa said. "I set a new (personal record)."

Epenesa was the only thrower to break the 40-meter mark in the discus with an effort of 43.25 (141 feet, 11 inches). Collinsville's Mason Foley was the runner-up at 35.67 (117 feet).

In shot put, Epenesa's 14.22 (46 feet, 8 inches) tied Collinsville senior Kevin Meza's farthest throw, but Meza's second-best throw of 13.98 was the tiebreaker.

The freshman helped Edwardsville win the team title by scoring 18 of the team's 148 points.

Catching his older brother is a lofty goal. A.J. Epenesa's school records are remarkable (60 feet, 4.5 inches in shot put; 206 feet, 5 inches in discus).

Seeing his brother's name on the record book, his career goal was easy to set.

"I want to break his records," Iose Epenesa said.

Jacob Foster, Edwardsville's throwing coach, said he's had the younger Epenesa throwing since he was in sixth grade.

"There is some inherent pressure with that, his brother was really good," Foster said. "There is some inherent pressure, but ever since he was a young kid, he said 'I want to break his records.' "

Iose Epenesa does get some advice from A.J. when the elder brother comes to visit.

But he also takes some jabs from him, too.

"When he comes home, he'll help me a bit and sometimes he'll text about how bad I look," Iose Epenesa said.

For Epenesa to post a victory in the season-opening outdoor meet wasn't a surprise for Foster.

"He's very disciplined and is a competitor," Foster said. "To be so young and compete like that against guys who are older than you, to be that mature in that moment, it's awesome."

The first school record in Iose's sights is the freshman discus record of 146-8 set in 2014 by A.J.

"I just got to get stronger and make my form a little better," Iose Epenesa said. "I've just got to keep getting better all throughout the season."

