Evans boosts Mascoutah's team title hopes by winning discus, finishing second in shot put

For sure, the University of Alabama signee put on a show — especially in discus.

Evans’ winning 53.86 came on his first of four attempts, and two of his others were 51.03 and 51.29. No other thrower broke 50, with Carbondale’s Jackson Grant finishing as runner-up at 49.42 and Roxana sophomore taking third with a personal best of 48.89.

“I think of anybody I’ve ever coached, he’s worked just as hard as anybody,” Mascoutah throws coach Barry Parks said. “He had this plan when he was a sophomore and we started working. This was lifting weights and throwing and he dedicated himself to it. It was the accumulation of four years of hard work.”

Evans’ second-place effort in shot put came with a mark of 16.49 on his last throw. He led with a 16.36 after his second of four throws but Jake Borman of Burlington Central rallied to win with a 16.64 on his last attempt.

That didn’t keep Evans from calmly handling his business to become the discus state champion with the St. Louis area’s top mark this season. Evans, who went 12-0 in the discus this season, went through the same routine each throw of walking to the front of the ring and surveying the field on his outstretched toes before beginning his spin.