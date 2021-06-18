Evans boosts Mascoutah's team title hopes by winning discus, finishing second in shot put

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Mascoutah High senior Barry Evans qualified for the Illinois Class 2A boys track and field state meet in two events.
After becoming his school’s first discus state champion and finishing as the shot put runner-up Friday, Evans was assigned some extra duties he didn’t mind one bit.
With the Illinois High School Association pushing back the meet’s running events to 5 p.m. instead of the scheduled 2 p.m. time because of a heat advisory in the area, Evans’ throwing events didn’t overlap with those of his teammates as they normally do.
That meant all Mascoutah eyes were on Evans as he set a personal record of 53.86 meters to win the discus crown, and he was excited to return the favor later in the day as Mascoutah competed for a team championship at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.
“My coach told me I actually have three events,” Evans said. “I have shot put, discus and cheerleader. I can go ahead and cheerlead and help come up with a team title. My team got to watch me throw. A lot of people like watching me throw and I’m honestly blessed to have so many people, a supporting group of people like that.”
Evans scored 18 points in his throwing events to set up Mascoutah in third place heading into the running events. With seven running entries, Mascoutah’s boost from Evans could be a major difference.
For sure, the University of Alabama signee put on a show — especially in discus.
Evans’ winning 53.86 came on his first of four attempts, and two of his others were 51.03 and 51.29. No other thrower broke 50, with Carbondale’s Jackson Grant finishing as runner-up at 49.42 and Roxana sophomore taking third with a personal best of 48.89.
“I think of anybody I’ve ever coached, he’s worked just as hard as anybody,” Mascoutah throws coach Barry Parks said. “He had this plan when he was a sophomore and we started working. This was lifting weights and throwing and he dedicated himself to it. It was the accumulation of four years of hard work.”
Evans’ second-place effort in shot put came with a mark of 16.49 on his last throw. He led with a 16.36 after his second of four throws but Jake Borman of Burlington Central rallied to win with a 16.64 on his last attempt.
That didn’t keep Evans from calmly handling his business to become the discus state champion with the St. Louis area’s top mark this season. Evans, who went 12-0 in the discus this season, went through the same routine each throw of walking to the front of the ring and surveying the field on his outstretched toes before beginning his spin.
The one change came on his fourth and final discus throw when Evans let out a big yell as he unleashed the disc, something he hadn’t done on his three previous discus efforts or four throws in shot put.
“Usually I’m louder, I don’t know why I wasn’t today,” Evans said with a grin. “Maybe it was nerves, but usually I’m the loudest one — you can ask my parents.”
Evans’ high school career-ending efforts spoke loudly enough, of course.
The future Crimson Tide thrower said his outstanding senior season got a boost from his improved technique, which doesn’t surprise his coach in the least.
“He knows what he’s doing in the ring and he’s very good at self-analysis,” Parks said. “The fundamental things, he knows I should’ve done this or I should’ve done this. The next throw, he tries to apply that and just continues to analyze what he’s doing. I think he puts that in practice and backs it up with lots of hard work, too. I’ve had people that have walked by and said that kid’s always in that ring and that’s because he is. He’s put in the time.
“A lot of people say they want to be good. He said wanted to be good and put in all the time.”
FIELD EVENT NOTES
• Roxana’s Ashton Noble threw two personal bests on his way to his third-place finish in discus.
He opened with a 47.53 that was the top throw of his career and followed it in the fourth and final round with a 48.89 that sat in second for a brief period before finishing third.
“Just try to let everything unload, that’s what it was,” Noble said. “It was a great feeling.”
Noble, who also plays football and basketball for the Shells, was an Illinois junior high champion in discus as an eighth-grader in 2019.
• Cahokia sophomore Nicholas Deloach scored in a pair of events.
He finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 13.52 meters and tied for seventh in high jump at 1.90.
Deloach was one of six high jumpers who finished at 1.90, but he was seventh because of misses at previous heights.
• Triad senior Caleb Rutz hit a personal best of 4.39 meters to finish seventh in pole vault.
Rutz rallied after two misses at 4.10 and then cleared three more bars before bowing out at 4.46.