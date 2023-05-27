Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JEFFERSON CITY — Seeing Hillsboro celebrate a cross-country state championship in the fall lit a fire in the Festus track and field program in the offseason.

The Tigers saw their rivals celebrating in November.

They wanted a measure of revenge.

"We lost conference to them too, so seeing them celebrate, we wanted that bigger prize," Festus senior Arhmad Branch said.

The Tigers exacted that revenge Saturday as they claimed the Class 4 boys state championship at Adkins Stadium.

It's the first state championship in the history of the track program.

"These boys have worked really hard," Festus coach Chris Partney said. "This is one of the best groups I've been around. it's fantastic."

Festus edged out rival Hillsboro for the title with 76 points. The Hawks finished 63 points. Kearny (47) and Hazelwood East (41) rounded out the top four teams.

Branch won the long jump with a leap of 7.12 meters. Fellow senior Ian Schram captured the title in both the 1600-meter and 800-meter runs with times of 4:17.17 and 1:53.17, respectively.

The 400-meter, 800-meter and 3200-meter relay teams finished second.

Though he had two individual state championships dangling around his neck, Schram prepared the larger prize.

"The team title without a second thought — it's a dream come true," Schram said.

After seeing their state-record state title streak come to an end in the cross country season, Schram was happy to finish his high school career with his fourth-team state championship.

"After losing one in cross country season, I'm happy to get that fourth one down," Schram said. "My upper-class men teammates who graduated already can't make fun of me anymore."

Seeing Hillsboro celebrate with the state title trophy in cross country, Partney saw his team attack the winter offseason with a renewed ferocity. And having top-end talent like Schram, Branch and Cullen Kreig leading the team helped hone that focus.

"Their leadership has been fantastic," Partney said. "When you have that kind of leadership, you can't beat it."