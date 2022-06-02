Festus' Meyers, Nerinx Hall's Crouch win at record-breaking Festival of Miles

Jacob Meyers had one race to run.

The one he’s dreamed of for years.

Seeded 12th in boys Elite Development Mile, Meyers powered past the pack the last 40 meters to grab the tape at the finish line and win in 4 minutes and 10 seconds at the Festival of Miles on Thursday night at St. Louis U. High.

“When I was at the finish line it was like a dream,” Meyers said. “It’s unreal and it felt incredible.”

Meyers is only days removed from winning individual titles in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races and helping the Festus boys capture the 3,200-meter relay crown this past weekend at the Class 4 state championship meet. Meyers was often busy at his meets this spring, which was why his seed time was a bit slower than it may have been had his legs been fresh like they were Thursday night.

“Every single meet this season I’ve ran two or three (races),” Meyers said. “Every race this season my strategy has been to conserve my energy but the difference today was I knew I had to give it all.”

Meyers was sitting near sixth when the last lap began and started creeping up. As he neared the last 200 meters he figured a top-three finish was in his grasp. When he came down the home stretch he decided to go for it.

“I was like ‘I might as well go for the win now,’ ” Meyers said with a smile.

Meyers accelerated into the tape to slip past August High’s Sawyer Schmidt, who was second in 4:11.2, and top seed Wyatt Haughton of Shawnee Mission East, who was third in 4:11.38. Jackson Mace-Maynard of Newton High was fourth in 4:11.9. Ladue’s Andrew Smock was 10th (4:16) and Lutheran St. Charles’s Caleb Lind was 14th (4:26).

It was not the first time Meyers competed at the Festival of Miles. He was on the track as an eighth grader and had a goal to be good enough to return to compete as a high school athlete. After an outstanding senior year at Festus he did just that.

“I had the vision of coming back in a high school race and going for the win,” Meyers said. “I’ve looked these pro runners and runners in the past coming in first and it’s just crazy that I’m one of those guys I’ve looked up to and that’s all I want.”

Cami Crouch won the girls Elite Development Mile for the second consecutive season. A Nerinx Hall senior standout who won Class 4 state titles in the 3,200 and with the Markers' 3,200-meter relay, Crouch was seeded third but smashed her own personal best time of 5:03 by winning in 4:57.

She savored the experience at Festival of Miles, which pumps up the fan interaction and has a DJ spinning music while the race is ongoing. It’s as unique a place to compete as any in the country.

“I think it’s the best place to win a race honestly,” Crouch said. “We’ve got the music going. You pose before you go out and run. It’s just exciting and I’m definitely swayed by energy. It’s good energy and good times.”

Crouch smashed her final lap to finish ahead of MICDS’s Julia Ray, who was the runner up in 5:02. Parkview’s Lilah Genel was third in 5:03.42 and Cor Jesu’s Francie Luna was fourth (5:03.83).

Also, Pattonville’s Keilah Wilkes was eighth (5:06) and Civic Memorial’s Hannah Meiser was 10th (5:07).

It was an up and down spring for Crouch, who went 5:03 in April but her training was sidetracked by an injury. On Thursday night she felt strong all the way to the finish.

“I knew I still had sub-five in me and I think I just peaked at the right time here,” Crouch said. “On the last lap I always think, ‘Well, it’s little over one minute of pain. If I already hurt for this long, I really don’t want to lose and still be hurting anyway, why not kick it in?’ ”

In the Men’s Mile, two high school athletes made national waves by finishing under 4 minutes. Gary Martin from Archbishop Wood High in Pennsylvania set a new meet record for a high school boy when he finished fourth in 3:57.89.

Southern Boone junior Connor Burns, who recently set the overall Missouri state record in the 3,200, finished fifth in 3:58. According to the Festival of Miles, Burns is the first high school junior to run a sub-4 minute mile since racing legend Jim Ryun.

Edwardsville standout Ryan Watts competed in the boys Championship Mile and finished fourth in 4:08.96. He was neck and neck with Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch headed into the last lap. Heidesch pulled away to win in 4:06. Ladue’s Charlie Krasnoff was seventh in 4:10 and Timberland’s Tyler Freiner was 15th (4:12).

In the girls Championship Mile, Richland County High junior Tatum David smashed the 1,600 Championship Mile meet record by finishing in 4:42.15, ahead of Stephanie Jenks’ record of 4:46 set in 2014.

In the girls 800, Lee’s Summit West’s Makayla Clark repeated as 800-meter champion in 2:07, a second better than her winning time last season.

Lincoln Southwest’s Brianna Rinn was second (2:08.95) and Tolton’s Elyse Wilmes was third (2:08.99).

Kirkwood’s Josie Baker was seventh (2:11).

In the boys 800, Daniel Watcke won in 1:50.8 to edge Tatnall’s Nicholas Pizaro, who finished in 1:50.9. Tolton’s Garrett Wilmes was fourth (1:52.3). Lutheran South’s Adam Snoke was sixth (1:52.7).

In the mascot 400-meter dash the Webster Groves Statesman started out fast and finished win the race in a new meet record of 56.79, shattering the previous mark of 1:00.22 set by Kirkwood mascot Pioneer Pete in 2019.

