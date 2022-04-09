Focus on one sport starting to pay dividends for Cahokia's Deloach

BELLEVILLE — Nicholas Deloach was sprinting from one practice to another in a mad attempt to get ready for multiple sports in a condensed 2021 season.

The Cahokia High junior split time between football and wrestling before trying to perfect his jumping form on the track as a sophomore.

Despite Deloach's third-place finish in the triple jump last year at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state track and field meet, his coach said he has more in his legs.

"I know he has the potential to be a really good Cahokia jumper," Cahokia coach Leroy Millsap said. "If he learns those techniques, he'll be fine."

Deloach flashed off some of that potential Saturday at Belleville West's Norm Armstrong Invitational with a first-place finish in the long jump and a second-place finish in the triple jump.

"This better competition just pushes you," Deloach said. "It pushes you to go all out. To be able to compete against people like this, it's fun."

Deloach picked up a win in the long jump with a leap of 6.71 meters (22 feet, 0.25 inches) and was runner-up to Edwardsville's Jordan Brooks in the triple jump with a jump of 13.62 meters (44 feet, 8.25 inches).

His long jump performance is a new personal best and the third-best jump in the area this season, but Deloach said he can do better.

"I don't think I did as well as I could have," Deloach said. "I could have gone farther."

Not having to switch sports midway through the week before switching back has helped Deloach focus.

Being able to devote all of his focus on one sport, Deloach and Millsap have started to refine the technique needed to compete among the best in the state.

Deloach scratched on twice in both the long and triple jump, but when he hit the board during the long jump, Millsap saw the enormous potential of his jumper when he had good form.

"That time he ran off the board," Millsap said. "A lot of the times before he was trying to power off the board, but tonight he ran off that board."

Deloach admitted that when he's blasting down the runway before a leap, he is trying to keep his mind clear.

"I don't want to overthink things, just run fast and jump hard," Deloach said.

One of the things he is trying to focus on are his landings after hitting the sand. Something he knows he needs to work on.

"My landings just aren't there (yet)," Deloach said. "I don't practice them enough and I know I always could do better."

