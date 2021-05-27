Gridiron mentality helps CBC's Love win 100 title; Howell finishes second in boys team race

The sprinting sophomore had to reprogram his mind a bit after a motion that is so natural on the football field nearly bit him in a race earlier this season. He said he started looking to his right instead of focusing dead ahead.

But on Thursday, instead of worrying about the next lane over or how anyone else was doing, Love turned his head to the sky.

"Jeremiyah is a baby in terms of track and field," Gillespie said. "This is the first time he ran since he was 6 years old. Track you have to focus on your own lane, football though, you have to be aware of your surrounding. It's a whole different concept, but today, he ran a perfect race."

HOWELL DUO USES COMPETITION TO BREED SUCCESS

Bryce Kazmaier knows he's going to get pushed by college athletes to be better when he heads off to Chapel Hill.

The Francis Howell senior has had plenty of experience of that this season.

"I'll be competing against all those good athletes in college," Kazmaier said. "I got a level college-level athlete that I'm squaring off with every day in high school. That's the reason why I did so well."

Mason Brock echoed his teammate, pointing to Kazmaier as the main reason for his success.