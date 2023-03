A third-team All-Metro selection as a sophomore. Showed off some impressive leaping abilities and speed in the hurdles. Was a three-event qualifier for the Class 3 state championship meet, winning the triple jump with a leap of 13.83 meters. Also fourth in long jump with effort of 6.7 meters and qualified for 110-meter hurdles final. Season best of 14.24 meters in triple jump tied for best in area. Opened season Saturday by winning titles in long jump, triple jump and 300 hurdles.