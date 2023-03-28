A third-team All-Metro selection as a junior, he took a big leap during the cross country season in the fall. Was named the 2022 All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year as he won the Class 4 state championship and helped the Hawks to their first team state championship. Last season on the track, Allison finished fourth in Class 4 in the 800 meters run with a time of 1 minute and 57 seconds. He was a runner-up in the 1600 (4:18) and third in the 3200 (9:22). He also ran on the 3200 relay team that finished as runner-up in Class 4.