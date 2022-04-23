Ladue duo sweep distance events at first home meet since 2016

LADUE — The wind forecast gave Charlie Kransoff pause.

A senior distance runner for the Ladue track and field team, Krasnoff is chasing the school record in the 1,600-meter run. The record of 4 minutes and 13 seconds was set by Mike Currinder in 1983 and is one of the oldest records still on the books at Ladue.

Ladue hosted its Brusca/Strohbach Invitational on its own campus Saturday for the first time since 2016. What could be better than breaking that record on your home track?

“During the week I was hoping to go for the record, but I saw the wind forecast was going to be really bad,” Krasnoff said.

Runners had to deal with a wicked headwind on the backstretch of the track that oscillated between steady and gutsy much of the meet. It wasn’t the ideal conditions to try to do something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years.

Krasnoff tried it anyway.

After sitting back the first two laps he powered his way through the last 800 meters to finish in 4:15. He was short of the record but set a new personal best time and pushed himself into the top four in Missouri this season according to Milesplit. Krasnoff was talking about the race Friday with fellow Ladue distance dynamo Andrew Smock, who threw an idea at him.

“I told him, ‘That third lap, I think you should hammer it and go as hard as you can,’ ” Smock said. “I knew his last lap would be fast no matter what. He took that and went with it.”

Krasnoff was encouraged with how close he came to taking down the elusive record in spite of the headwind and a slower than expected pace to start the race.

“I didn’t know I was going that fast,” he said. “Then I just closed hard like I’ve been doing all season. Still came away with a (personal record) but hopefully the school record soon.”

Krasnoff and Smock cleaned up in their first and only meet on their home track. Krasnoff won the 800 in 1:58. Smock won the 3,200 in 9:40.

“I haven’t had a home meet my whole time here,” Krasnoff said. “I think we were just excited to have a home meet and represent our school on our home track.”

Ladue hasn’t hosted its own track meet for a litany of reasons over the years. From 2017 through 2019 the track facility and football stadium were under construction as the campus received a significant facelift. The Brusca/Strohbach was held at Parkway Central during that time.

The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Last season’s meet didn’t happen because there were still lingering concerns about COVID-19 and St. Louis County did not allow spectators at track meets. Not one athlete on Ladue’s boys or girls teams knew what it meant to have a meet at their house. The significance of it dawned on them early Saturday.

“I think they thought we were just hosting a track meet, other teams were going to come here and we’d just run and it’d feel like every other meet,” Ladue track and field coach Nick Buckvar said. “But then I think all of a sudden they looked around and saw this facility turned into a track venue. I think they got excited and realized how special it was to have a meet here.”

Smock certainly enjoyed the home atmosphere. He had a contingent of family and friends fired up as he rolled through his eight-lap race.

“It was really exciting,” Smock said. “I came in today and I just wanted to win at a home meet and see what it’s like with the crowd.”

Krasnoff and Smock accounted for 30 of Ladue’s 40 points as it finished seventh as a team in the boys standings. Senior Daniel Byer won the pole vault when he went over 13 feet, 5.25 inches.

Westminster won the meet with 79 points, followed by MICDS with 65, Liberty with 53 and Lafayette with 48.

Westminster got a monster performance from its two senior throwers LJ Minner and Sterling Webb. Minner won the shot put with a heave of 53 feet, 9.75 inches. Webb was the runner up with a put of 52 feet.

The duo flip flopped in the discus as Webb won with a throw of 157-3 and Minner was the runner up at 152-5. Minner also scored in the javelin with an eighth place finish. Summit’s Mason Brown won the javelin with a throw of 161-5.

Westminster senior Avery Jones was the runner up in the high jump where he cleared 6-2.75. MICDS senior Brandon Mitchell-Day won the event by high jumping 6-4.75.

Westminster sophomore Joseph Anderson won the triple jump with a leap of 46-1.5. Mitchell-Day was the runner-up at 43-3.

De Smet senior Brian Taylor won the long jump as he went 23 feet, 9.5 inches. It’s the second-best mark in Missouri this spring according to Milesplit.

Principia junior sprinter Issam Asinga won the 100-meter in 10.92 seconds and took top honors in the 400 in 48.92.

Parkway West junior Donteaus Moore won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.62. Hazelwood Central sophomore Kelvin Coleman won the 300 hurdles in 41.12.

Hazelwood West senior Romano Gines held off John Burroughs senior Cooper Hyken to win the 200 in 21.69. Hyken finished in 21.77.

The MICDS 1,600-meter relay got a monster anchor leg from senior Novo Onovwerosuoke who received the baton in third place but lit the track up down the stretch to help the Rams finish in 3:29 to best Hazelwood Central who finished in 3:30.

Anchored by Missouri football recruit Ja’Marion Wayne, Parkway West’s 400-meter relay team won in 43.27 to eke out a win over Hazelwood Central who finished in 43.35.

Fort Zumwalt West’s 3,200-meter relay team was victorious in 8:08.

