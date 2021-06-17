Lebanon's Hatten third in discus, fifth in shot put in 1A state meet

CHARLESTON, ILL. — Luke Hatten will never know if his third shot put attempt Thursday in the Illinois Class 1A boys track and field state meet was his best of the day.

Or even the best in the state.

But the Lebanon High senior is convinced his self-inflicted foul will serve a greater purpose.

“I had a throw that looked like maybe it was 15 meters, but everyone was telling me it was high 16s,” Hatten said. “They were telling me I could’ve won shot put if I didn’t intentionally scratch it. It’s just a learning experience. Make sure to learn not to intentionally scratch throws I could definitely (use).”

Hatten, with the second-best qualifying mark from last week’s sectional meets, was convinced his third throw was no better and likely worse than his first two. His fourth and final attempt of 15.97 meters — below his personal best and school record of 17.05 — was his best of the competition and earned a fifth-place medal.

Though a disappointment, Hatten had another chance about an hour later in the discus competition and rebounded to post a third-place effort of 48.58 meters at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field.