Lebanon's Hatten third in discus, fifth in shot put in 1A state meet

CHARLESTON, ILL. — Luke Hatten will never know if his third shot put attempt Thursday in the Illinois Class 1A boys track and field state meet was his best of the day.
Or even the best in the state.
But the Lebanon High senior is convinced his self-inflicted foul will serve a greater purpose.
“I had a throw that looked like maybe it was 15 meters, but everyone was telling me it was high 16s,” Hatten said. “They were telling me I could’ve won shot put if I didn’t intentionally scratch it. It’s just a learning experience. Make sure to learn not to intentionally scratch throws I could definitely (use).”
Hatten, with the second-best qualifying mark from last week’s sectional meets, was convinced his third throw was no better and likely worse than his first two. His fourth and final attempt of 15.97 meters — below his personal best and school record of 17.05 — was his best of the competition and earned a fifth-place medal.
Though a disappointment, Hatten had another chance about an hour later in the discus competition and rebounded to post a third-place effort of 48.58 meters at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field.
“He definitely deserved to get some medals,” Greyhounds coach Benjamin Richter said. “The first thing we said after the shot put ended, we’re like, ‘Discus is going to be huge,’ so we’re happy with that.
The thought of competing at the state meet, much less battling for state titles, was unthinkable just two years ago for Hatten.
He was 10th at the sectional meet in shot put in 2019 and 14th at the Cahokia Conference meet.
“My first two years (in high school), I didn’t think anything long term for track,” Hatten said. “I was a bigger guy so I just decided to throw.”
After that sophomore season, Hatten said he starting working out with his friend Kameron Glasper, a 2019 Lebanon High graduate who competed in the discus last month at the NJCAA Championships for North Iowa Area Community College.
“(Glasper) was telling me stick with it,” Hatten said. “I learned to spin and I just started loving it and I started enjoying going to practice and I enjoyed the process.”
Hatten didn’t get to see the results as a junior for the Greyhounds because the season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he said he continued to work at the craft and enjoyed a dream senior season.
Hatten won shot put titles at 10 different meets, including conference and sectional competitions. His school record came in a runner-up finish against much larger schools at the Collinsville Invitational.
The Greyhounds senior also won conference and sectional discus titles and was runner-up at Collinsville.
“He’s had an insane season,” Richter said. “He’s hit some wild marks. He’s just an athlete and he’s got a long future ahead of him.”
Next up for Hatten is a career at SIU Edwardsville, where he said he hopes to reset the school record book.
Those results remain to be seen, but he’ll take the lessons and confidence from a remarkable senior season along the way.
“I think my best days are going to be in college,” Hatten said. “This is better than most other days I’ve had for discus and I can’t be mad for being third and starting track and few years ago and not taking it seriously to getting into one of these big meets. It’s really cool to share the ring with all these other guys who are crazy good. I mean, I was hoping to get over them, but it was not my day.”