MADISON, Ill. — Tavares Young has seen his relay teams practice handoffs ad nauseam.

The Madison High boys track and field coach dreams of perfect handoffs as he sleeps and knows his teams are more than capable of doing them.

It still doesn't help fight the dread he feels every time a race begins.

"Even when I feel like we've got it down, you just ever know," Young said. "I've seen some great 4x100 teams at the state meet that were shoo-ins to win it have a mishap. It's always nerves for me."

While the coach sweats on the sideline, the athletes on the Madison relay teams have no such fear.

"We've been doing this for a minute," Madison junior DeBryon Boyd said.

On Friday, the Trojans flashed those picture-perfect handoffs and snapped a 10-year-old school record in the 800-meter relay at the Belleville West Invitational.

The relay team ran an area-best 1 minute and 29.71 seconds, breaking Madison's previous school record of 1:30.80 set in 2013.

That performance was a runner-up to Homewood-Flossmoor, which won the event in 1:28.62.

"We knew we were going to break the record," Madison senior Carlis Wilson said. "We are planning on breaking it again. A couple more times this year."

Young and his Madison squad know just how critical handoffs can be in the shorter relay races and have drilled every practice to get the timing down.

Even when junior Isaiah Moore comes flying up to his teammates, he knows that when he calls to make the handoff, his teammate will be ready.

"I don't hope — I know my teammate will be there," Moore said.

Young has shuffled up the lineup here and there, tweaking little things to try and find a perfect combination.

He even said the handoffs can improve even after the decade-old record was erased.

"We got the record, but our handoffs weren't great," Young said. "I think we could have run a 1:28 with the handoffs down."

The good thing for the Trojans is they have plenty of upcoming meets to work out the kinks.

But seeing the fruits of their labor in the offseason come to fruition so early in the season helps.

"It's something we worked on the past year and over the summer, getting those handoffs and the little things down," Wilson said.

On Friday, the Trojans got to face off against a field loaded with larger schools such as East St. Louis, Minooka, Chicago Kenwood and Cahokia. Against those behemoths of schools, Madison held its own.

"It gives up a lot of confidence because we know we can compete at any level, against anybody," Madison senior Steven Moore said.

Now that they have the school record in the 800 relay, Wilson and his teammates are aiming for bigger and better things.

The Trojans haven't earned a team trophy at the state meet since a third-place finish in 1988. They haven't had a top-three finish at state since they were second in the 400 relay that same year.

"The goal is to compete at state and, hopefully, win it," Wilson said. "We want to break the record a few more times and get the state record."