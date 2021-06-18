Mascoutah holds off challengers to win first team state championship

Evans’ teammates of course knew how important his contributions would be and then did their part by scoring the remaining 33 points for the championship — including 30 in the meet’s four relays.

Mascoutah finished second in both the 400- and 3200-meter relays and third in the 800 and 1600 relays.

Its performances especially were key in the opening 3200 relay and closing 1600 relay. The 3200 group of Eriq Chavez, Avery Cozzi, Lance Miller and Jordan Eddy ran in the slower of two heats but still managed a season-best time of 8 minutes, 7.99 seconds, that held up for the runner-up finish.

That put Mascoutah in the team lead, where it stayed the rest of the meet, though when the 1600 relay began, Mascoutah led East St. Louis by only three points. But Mascoutah’s foursome of Chavez, Cozzi, Shaun Kendrick and Eddy ran 3:26.29 to finish third while East St. Louis was 10th and did not score.

“It was a definite team effort, all the way down to the wire,” Latham said. “You can’t have more of an exciting meet when you’re coming down in the 4 by 4 with everything down on the line. That’s a lot of pressure to put on kids and our guys just took it and ran with it and gosh, I’m just proud to be a Mascoutah Indian today.”