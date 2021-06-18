Mascoutah holds off challengers to win first team state championship

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Mascoutah High’s blueprint for success in the Class 2A boys track and field state meet worked to perfection.
Plenty of Barry Evans in throwing events and a whole lot of relay success was how head coach Darren Latham and his staff drew up the program’s game plan this season.
Mascoutah delivered on that idea Friday to win the first team state championship in program history — for that matter the first state team trophy — at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.
“It’s amazing, no words to describe it,” Latham said. “Just super proud of the kids. I’m speechless.”
Mascoutah scored 51 points to capture the championship, finishing ahead of Eureka’s 45 points and a third-place tie between defending team champion East St. Louis and Urbana with 41 each.
Evans, who has signed with the University of Alabama, got the party started by winning the discus with a personal-best throw of 53.86 meters and finishing second in the shot put for 18 valuable points.
The meet’s field events began at noon and finished as scheduled, but running events that were scheduled to start at 2 p.m. were postponed until 5 p.m. because of a heat advisory and set up an exciting finish at dusk.
“My coach told me I actually have three events,” Evans said. “I have shot put, discus and cheerleader. I can go ahead and cheerlead and help come up with a team title. My team got to watch me throw. A lot of people like watching me throw and I’m honestly blessed to have so many people, a supporting group of people like that.”
Evans’ teammates of course knew how important his contributions would be and then did their part by scoring the remaining 33 points for the championship — including 30 in the meet’s four relays.
Mascoutah finished second in both the 400- and 3200-meter relays and third in the 800 and 1600 relays.
Its performances especially were key in the opening 3200 relay and closing 1600 relay. The 3200 group of Eriq Chavez, Avery Cozzi, Lance Miller and Jordan Eddy ran in the slower of two heats but still managed a season-best time of 8 minutes, 7.99 seconds, that held up for the runner-up finish.
That put Mascoutah in the team lead, where it stayed the rest of the meet, though when the 1600 relay began, Mascoutah led East St. Louis by only three points. But Mascoutah’s foursome of Chavez, Cozzi, Shaun Kendrick and Eddy ran 3:26.29 to finish third while East St. Louis was 10th and did not score.
“It was a definite team effort, all the way down to the wire,” Latham said. “You can’t have more of an exciting meet when you’re coming down in the 4 by 4 with everything down on the line. That’s a lot of pressure to put on kids and our guys just took it and ran with it and gosh, I’m just proud to be a Mascoutah Indian today.”
East St. Louis appeared to be in position to overtake Mascoutah going into the 300 hurdles with favorite DeVontae Ford in the event.
Ford rallied to win the 110 hurdles in a blazing season- and area-best time of 14.07 seconds. The Flyers also got solid relay efforts from the foursome of Carlos Atkins, Ronald McKinnley, Lintez Simmons and Kenneth Buchanon — third in the 400 and then second in the 800.
But Ford crashed over the fourth hurdle in the 300s and, though he bravely recovered to finish seventh, losing his points made a huge difference to the final totals for the Flyers.
“It happens — it’s track and field,” Flyers coach Barry Malloyd said. “And so I take my hat off to Mascoutah. They have been workhorses and competitive all season. I’m very proud for them.”
Eddy was the lone individual to score on the track for Mascoutah by finishing seventh in the 800.
Kendrick scored in a team-high three relays (400, 800 and 1600), Nathan Hippard and Chase Hanson both ran on the 400 and 800 relays while Kai Toolie (400) and D'Vaunte McDonald (800) ran on one relay each.
It came down to the last race, and Eddy battled back into third place after taking the baton in fifth as East St. Louis had the lead.
“I just went out there and did it,” Eddy said. “At the line, it’s like no matter what place I’m in, my mom always tells me to have a little swag. I always do that and it helps me do what I need to do on the track.
“Our team did amazing and I’m just proud we’re state champs right now.”