Memorial set for longtime track and field coach, advocate Freeman

A memorial service has been scheduled for one of the area's greatest track and field ambassadors, who died last month.

Marion Freeman died December 27, 2019, a month shy of his 92nd birthday.

The longtime coach at Clayton High, the Marion Freeman Invitational was named in his honor when he retired from the Clayton School District in 1993. The meet is scheduled to celebrate its 87th year in April. Every year he tried to find the best track and field teams and athletes to invite them to his invitational.

Upon retirement, Freeman remained active in the sport as an official.

Freeman was a fixture at the state championship meet for decades. He was inducted into the Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association hall of fame in 2001. The Missouri State High School Activities Association honored Freeman with a Distinguished Service Award at the 2012 state meet.

Freeman will be celebrated with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at Union Avenue Christian Church at 733 Union Blvd. in St. Louis.