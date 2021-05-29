MICDS boys celebrate runner-up finish in Class 3 state team race

In an unusual circumstance, there was a runoff between two 300-meter hurdlers who were impacted in the event by another runner. Mount Vernon’s Wyatt Cordray and Lutheran St. Charles’ Brison Beck got a second chance at the event about two hours after the initial running and Beck took full advantage of it. The junior ran the event in 40.12 seconds to finish as the runner-up.

Those eight points vaulted the Cougars to 38 team points and past East Newton, which was sitting in fourth with 30 after the 1,600 relay.

Borgia’s Sam Schmidt won the 100 (10.79) and 200 (21.68) dashes. In the 200, he was followed by Normandy’s Aaron Kilbert, Westminster's Tucker Mulick and MICDS’ Onovwerosuoke.

In the 100, Schmidt held off Kilbert and Casimire – second and third respectively – and pointed to his family in the upper corner of the stadium.

“As long as I got first, I didn’t care about my times,” said Schmidt, who became the third track and field state champion from the Washington school.

Whitfield and St. Mary’s also picked up titles on the boys side. The St. Mary’s team of Kevin Coleman Jr., Jamal Roberts, Sam Williams and Adrian Forbes won the 400 relay in 42.60.