Signed in November to compete in track and field at the NCAA Division I level for Arkansas State University. A third-team All-Metro selection as a junior. His throw of 53.27 meters in the discus was good enough for a runner-up finish in the Class 5 state meet and was the best by any area athlete. In shot put, Isaia missed out on qualifying for the state by one spot but has a personal best throw of 14.9 meters. He threw 14.73 on Saturday to finish second in the shot at Festus. Defensive standout in football helped Jaguars win 18 games last two seasons.