Christian Baker thought he was dreaming big.
When he started as a freshman at Kirkwood High, Baker hoped he'd one day be good enough to win one state championship.
He finished with six. A recent graduate, Baker put on a powerhouse display in the Class 5 state championship meet on May 25 at Battle High.
The reigning Class 4 state cross country champion, Baker ran the first leg of the Pioneers' 3,200-meter relay as they defend their state championship when the finished in 7 minutes and 43 seconds, two seconds better than runner up St. Louis U. High.
He then went out and won the 1,600 in 4:13, the fastest time in the event in the state this season. He capped his high school career by repeating as the 3,200 champion as he finished in 9:16.
Count them up and that's two 3,200 relay titles, two open 3,200 titles, one 1,600 title and one state cross country championship. The 6-foot Baker went from hoping for a title to becoming the most decorated distance runner in school history.
“Coming in I always thought I was talented enough that maybe one day, senior year, win a state title in something,” Baker said. “To come away with six is pretty incredible. It's pretty unexpected. It's just exciting.”
A Tulsa signee, Baker, 18, had to compete at a truncated state meet. When a tornado hit Jefferson City two days before the state meet was going to begin at Jefferson City High, it forced the Missouri State High School Activities Association to restructure its championships. Instead of Class 3, 4 and 5 competing at one venue over two days, the championship meets were spread over three locations and competed in one day. For the distance runners, it meant running the 1,600 and 3,200 on the same day when they are normally spread out over two. It was a change that was necessary given the circumstances but one the athletes were not preparing for during the season.
“Coming in it was something that was a little worrying. I figured everyone was doing the same thing, running the same races that I'd be competing against,” Baker said. “There was nothing I could do to change it and I just had to focus on each race individually at a time. I kept doing that and it all worked out.”
Baker had fresh legs for the 3,200 relay at the start of the meet and was feeling pretty spry for his 1,600. When it was time for the 3,200, the laps and hot day were taking their toll. Baker wasn't feeling his best but he was mentally prepared to figure it out once he was in the midst of the race.
“I felt pretty brutal in the two-mile. I figured everyone was feeling the same thing,” Baker said. “When it came down to the last lap I just figured I'd try to give it everything I could. I had a good last lap to take it.”
Baker crossed the finish line ahead of Carthage's Clayton Whitehead with a little less than two seconds to spare.
Of all his achievements, Baker singled out the 3,200 relay as the one that made the biggest impact on him. Last year, the Pioneers won the race and it gave Baker a taste of victory and made him hungry for more. This year, Kirkwood opened the meet by defending its title with its best race of the season. The Pioneers were battling a variety of ailments but everything came together on the biggest stage. Baker said the success of the relay team took some pressure off him in his individual races.
“We won our state title. If nothing else happens we've done that, we've accomplished that. It's just nice,” Baker said. “I still wanted to do the best I could in those races but it took the pressure and the nerves away.”
The final touch on Baker's high school career came Thursday night at St. Louis U. High when he won the championship mile at the 12th Festival of Miles. Baker crossed the line in 4:08 for the fastest full mile in Missouri this season and the second fastest full mile in the nation, according to MileSplit.
“It's fun, it's an incredible atmosphere,” Baker said.
FORTNER MAKES HISTORY FOR NORTHWEST
Megan Fortner was looking for something new.
A three-sport standout for Northwest Cedar Hill, Fortner played soccer in the spring as a freshman and sophomore but decided to give it up and join the track and field team as a junior. She had no idea what she was in for but figured she'd figure it out.
“I wanted to get out of team sports,” Fortner said.
Fortner kept herself busy with team sports much of her high school career. Northwest's Post-Dispatch scholar athlete, she played volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. She also had to balance a high-level club softball commitment that helped her land a softball scholarship to Jacksonville State University.
When it came time to make a change, soccer was the one she was ready to give up.
“I had always been a soccer player,” she said. “(Track and field) was brand new to me.”
It didn't take long for her to make a lasting impact. Fortner, 17, became the first state track and field champion in school history when she won the Class 5 javelin on May 25 at Battle High in Columbia.
The 5-foot-8 Fortner unleashed a new all classification state-meet record throw of 158 feet. Standing atop the podium at the state meet, Fortner tried to soak it in and enjoy the moment. She'd finished sixth at state as a junior. A year later, she was the champion.
“It was probably the best feeling I've felt in sports,” Fortner said. “It was awesome.”
Fortner could have earned two medals that day but had to make a choice. She qualified for state in the javelin and shot put. But with the schedule tighter than she'd have liked with the two events, she decided to forgo the shot put and focus on the javelin.
“They were scheduled for the exact same time,” she said. “I was seeded like 15th (of 16) in the shot put and first in the javelin. That made it easier.”
Earning a top seed is a big deal at state but guarantees nothing when it's time to compete. Fortner still had to find her inner calm as she competed in an event she knew nothing about just two years prior.
“I was definitely nervous,” Fortner said.
Much of her nervous energy melted away when Fortner's first throw was one of her best this season. It reassured her that despite the outside noise, it was just another meet. Fortner was unbeaten in the javelin this spring.
“I could relax a little bit,” she said.
Fortner's success has piqued her interest. A first baseman and corner infielder by trade on the softball diamond, Fortner is going to compete this summer with the Jefferson County Jets club track and field team. She's not planning on giving up softball but she has obvious talents with a javelin in her hand. She's going to at least explore the event.
“I'm going to continue with the Jefferson County Jets,” she said. “I'm going to see where that takes me.”
PATTONVILLE GIRLS TAKE SECOND AGAIN
All season the Pattonville girls were driving towards taking their shot at a state championships.
The Pirates weren't quite able to achieve that goal as Lee's Summit West dominated with an 86-point performance but Pattonville was the runner-up once more as it scored 63 points. Ozark was third with 43.
The Pirates got strong performances from their field events. Senior jumper Brooke Jenkins won the long jump (18 feet, 3 inches) and was the runner up in the triple jump (38-9.25). Senior thrower Diamond Richardson won the discus (138-5) and was third in the shot put (44-10.25).
Junior jumper Samaya Peters was fourth in the triple jump (38 feet) and seventh in the long jump (17-5).
Freshman Keilah Wilkes finished third in the 800 (2:16). The 800 relay and 1,600 relay both finished second.
NOTABLE FINISHES
• McCluer North's girls defended their title in the 400-meter relay as they finished first in 47.63 seconds. Junior Michelle Owens, who was the runner up in the 100 hurdles, teamed up with seniors Kyra Perry, Mauriyoni Tate and junior Lauryn Taylor.
Owens, Taylor and Perry joined senior Kayla Perry to win the 800-meter relay in 1:40 seconds.
Taylor had an incredible meet as she grabbed the state title in the 100 as she finished in 11.97.
Not to be outdone, McCluer North's boys grabbed a relay state title of their own. The Stars claimed the 1,600-meter relay championship as the team of Kyran Lacy, Romon Logan, Cetris Ivy and Angelo Butts finished in 3:18.55 to nip Blue Springs which finished in 3:18.63.
• Danielle Frank carried on Hazelwood Central's proud tradition nearly by herself.
The senior sprinter won the Class 5 200-meter dash in 24.35 seconds, took third in the 100 (12.12) and third in the 400 (57.42). She was the only Hawk to medal at state this year.
• Lazarus Williams put St. Louis U. High atop the podium. The junior standout won the 800-meter run in 1:53.29 to edge Blue Springs' Gabe McClain, who was second in 1:53.96. Williams finished third as a sophomore to be the only Jr. Billiken medalist last spring. He's the first state champion for SLUH since 2016, when Jayson Ashford won the 200 in a class-record time of 21.39 and Dustin Davidson won the 1,600 in a class-record time of 4:10.