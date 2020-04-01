Olympic hopes for Hazelwood West's Robinson paused by pandemic

Robinson earned another gold at the Under-20 Pan Am Games as he anchored the U.S. 1,600-meter relay team to victory in a U20-world record time of 2:59.3. His split of 43.7 seconds is the fastest ever recorded by an American youth runner according to Track and Field News. It was his second U20 relay medal as he ran an electric leg after a botched exchange at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Tampere, Finland, that helped Team USA salvage a silver.

In August, Robinson was the youngest competitor in the field at the senior Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru and took bronze in the 400 as he finished in 45.07 seconds.

Monday's announcement that the Olympics will be moved back to 2021 is a gift and a curse for Robinson. He’ll be more physically mature, less of a boy and more of a man.

However, he signed with Arizona State University in the fall with every intention of making a run at the Olympics this summer and then transitioning into collegiate life with a new coaching staff. Switching up coaches and tinkering with training regimens is a dicey proposition with such a narrow window of time to work out whatever kinks may arise.

“That would be a big transition,” Robinson said.