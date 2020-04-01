Olympic hopes for Hazelwood West's Robinson paused by pandemic

If he’s not careful, yogurt will be Justin Robinson’s undoing.
A senior at Hazelwood West High and the fastest Under-18 quarter miler in the world, Robinson finds himself like many in the area — stuck in his house with a refrigerator that promises to cure his boredom.
He can resist the chips and candy, but yogurt and fruit sing a siren’s song.
“I have to watch the snacking,” Robinson said.
A 5-foot-8 and 150-pound bolt of lightning, Robinson had plans this spring.
Big plans.
Make Team USA and run at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer kind of plans. It would be his fourth time competing for his country in international competition.
Robinson had goals.
Big goals.
Take down Usain Bolt’s Under-20 200-meter world record type goals.
All of that now is on hold as the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the Olympics, forced millions of Americans to stay in their homes and left Robinson debating whether or not he really needs that cup of strawberry Greek yogurt.
“We’re sitting back and waiting,” Robinson said. “I still have to be ready for outdoor (competition).”
Robinson, who turned 18 on Monday, dedicated the past year to preparing his body and mind to be at their peak June 19-28 for the United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year, Robinson decided to forgo competing for Hazelwood West his senior season. As a junior, he won individual championships in the Class 5 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. His time of 46.3 seconds in the 400 set a new state record. He anchored the Wildcats 1,600-meter team to victory as Hazelwood West won its first team state championship.
Two weeks after the state meet, Robinson went to the Great Southwest Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and won the 400 in 44.84 seconds to set a new Under-18 world record.
Giving up competing for Hazelwood West as a senior was not hard for Robinson. He swept the sprints at state, set a new record in the quarter mile and was instrumental in giving the school its first state championship trophy.
Those goals were accomplished.
“I won state and we got that ring,” Robinson said.
The only part that gave him pause was giving up the time he’d have spent with his friends at practice. Hazelwood West’s track team is a tight-knit group that has set a new standard for excellence within the athletic department. That the Wildcats would return a talented and experienced core made Robinson’s decision that much easier.
“They’d be strong and could win without me,” Robinson said. “They understood the opportunity I was given.”
Instead of making mincemeat of Missouri’s best, Robinson was going to try his hand at racing against collegiate athletes and professionals. His first competition of the spring was supposed to be the Grenada Invitational on April 4 in St. George’s, Grenada. That would have been followed by the Mt. SAC Relays at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California, and the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor University. He planned to run at the Kansas University Relays, too.
“The plan was to run two meets per month leading up to the (Olympic) Trials,” said Sean Burris, Robinson’s coach.
A longtime area track coach and former assistant at Hazelwood West, Burris meticulously plotted Robinson’s path to the podium at the United States Olympic Trials and, if things went perfect, possibly Tokyo.
“He’s in better shape now than he was at the end of last year,” Burris said. “He’s faster.”
When Robinson blazed to glory in Albuquerque, it was the 11th-best time by an American last year — college and professionals included — and Robinson was the only competitor in the top 20 born after 2001. In July, he won gold in the 400 at the Under-20 Pan American Games in Costa Rica when he finished in 45.04.
Robinson earned another gold at the Under-20 Pan Am Games as he anchored the U.S. 1,600-meter relay team to victory in a U20-world record time of 2:59.3. His split of 43.7 seconds is the fastest ever recorded by an American youth runner according to Track and Field News. It was his second U20 relay medal as he ran an electric leg after a botched exchange at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Tampere, Finland, that helped Team USA salvage a silver.
In August, Robinson was the youngest competitor in the field at the senior Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru and took bronze in the 400 as he finished in 45.07 seconds.
Monday's announcement that the Olympics will be moved back to 2021 is a gift and a curse for Robinson. He’ll be more physically mature, less of a boy and more of a man.
However, he signed with Arizona State University in the fall with every intention of making a run at the Olympics this summer and then transitioning into collegiate life with a new coaching staff. Switching up coaches and tinkering with training regimens is a dicey proposition with such a narrow window of time to work out whatever kinks may arise.
“That would be a big transition,” Robinson said.
Added Burris, “The worst time to transition from one program to another is an Olympic year. That’s why this was (going to be) perfect for him.”
Robinson does not know what the next year will look like. He and Burris have continued to train with the possibility of competing this summer. So far the U20 World Championships set for July in Nairobi, Kenya, have not been canceled or postponed.
“Whatever happens I want him to be ready,” Burris said. “You can’t throw the season away from a training standpoint.”
Robinson gets his work in several times a week at area tracks that have not been locked up. He’s developed a pushup, situp and pullup routine when he’s at home. It’s not ideal, but what is in these quarantined times?
“Since I’ve been cooped up, I brought the pullup bar back out,” Robinson said.
Robinson does his best to maintain a strict diet, but it went out the window Monday. To celebrate his 18th birthday, he was eschewing cake in favor of Old Town Donuts.
He might even get crazy and have a second cup of yogurt, too.
