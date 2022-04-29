Roxana's Noble fine-tuning technique with goal of battling for state discus title

TROY, Ill. — They swirl around him every time he spins in the circle.

His charms may flash and dip in and out of his peripheral, but Ashton Noble is never bothered by his multitude of necklaces.

The Roxana High junior can't imagine what it's like to not wear them.

"I always have these necklaces on — you'll never see me without them on," Noble said.

On Friday afternoon, with the necklaces flying around his torso, Noble uncorked a throw of 47.71 meters (156 feet, 6 inches) to finish second in the discus competition of the Triad Knight Invitational boys track and field meet.

Noble finished only behind Centralia junior JehChys Brown (50.99 meters; 167 feet, 3 inches).

"I'm not going to lie, I'm in a bit of a mood," said Noble, who finished third in discus in the Class 2A state meet last season. "I just have to take it day by day. Just got to improve and work, no matter what."

Throughout the day and on each throw, Noble felt his necklaces around his neck and took solace.

As he spins in the ring, his charms spin with him as he prepares to unleash a throw.

"It's a big part of what I do," Noble said. "They go with my religion and it just motivates me. I have it with me the whole time. It can hit me in the face, that's fine too."

He'd take the hits if need be, but there are special occasions while he's playing sports when he does take off his necklaces.

"I've only taken it off in basketball and football season," Noble said. "Those are physical sports, so I don't want them ripped off."

Noble's three-sport mentality is what struck his throwing coach the most.

"He's naturally athletic in anything he does," Roxana throwing coach Amelia Tulua said. "He checks off all the boxes when it comes to throwing."

Despite Noble falling short of the meet title, Tulua wasn't concerned.

She wanted to see him work on his technique more than anything.

"We were working on him coming out of the back nice and with good posture," Tulua said. "When he arrives to the middle and lands in the middle we wanted him to have much more control with a good center of mass."

Tulua said she is coaching Roxana's throwers hitting technique goals before they're worried about hitting a distance goal.

"Rome wasn't built overnight, so we can't fix everything overnight," Tulua said. "I don't have expectations of distances or fixing everything at once. When he hits that technical goal, things will change."

Noble has a personal best throw of 50.39 but said he knows he has a better throw in him.

"I've had a lot of really good scratches," Noble said.

Noble wasn't shy about where all the technical training will hopefully lead him.

"I really want to be the 2A champion this year, that's what I'm working toward," Noble said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.