A second-team All-Metro selection as a junior, the super speedster scorched the tracks around the area. He finished third in the 100-meter dash at the Class 5 state championship meet with a time of 10.55 seconds. He was also third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.31 seconds. He also was part of the 400-meter relay team that ran 42.02 seconds and has run the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.72 seconds. Last week at the Festus McCullough-Douglas Invitational, Wingo won the 200 in 21.83. One of area’s top football recruits in class of 2024.