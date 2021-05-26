State track and field spotlight: Fort Zumwalt North's Gleason goes big upon return from injury

Now, this season the Missouri State High School Activities Association began using the metric system for all its field events. Instead of feet and inches, vaults, jumps and throws are measured in meters. When Fisher broke out his tape measure at Washington High on Saturday, the bar was set at 16 feet. When the measurement was converted to meters and then reconverted by Milesplit for the official results that were sent to MSHSAA, it was reported as 15-11.75.

“Milesplit rounded down for some reason,” Fisher said.

There was a discrepancy after the meet, but during the meet there were no questions. Gleason cleared 16 feet. The last time an area athlete did that was Chaminade’s Brian McGinty, who cleared 16-4 in 2005 at Ladue’s Brusca/Strohbach Invitational.

Gleason, 17, is second in the area all-time and has the top qualifying mark headed into the Class 5 state championship meet Thursday at Jefferson City High. Liberty North senior Weston Edwards had the second-best qualifying mark at 15-1. Francis Howell senior Bryce Kazmaier has the third-best mark at 15-0 and Fort Zumwalt South’s Jake Schwepker is fifth at 14-9.