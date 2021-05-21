STEAM Academy rolls to girls championship; Asinga shines for Principia boys

JEFFERSON CITY — The Melvin twins helped STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley add to the championship history of the school – albeit under a new name.

The Bulldogs won the Class 2 championship rather easily on Friday, locking up the title well before the final event at Adkins Stadium was over on the first day of the Missouri Track and Field Championships.

Chelby and Cheyenne Melvin, both seniors, played a big part in the Bulldogs finishing with 80 points by winning four first-place medals. The school won eight of the nine events it competed in, the exception was the 4x100-meter relay when the team held a substantial lead on the final turn, but an exchange outside of the zone led to a disqualification.

That was the only blemish on the day for the Bulldogs, who won their 11th state title overall and the first in Class 2 since 2002.

“We joked early in the year, "what if we win the state?" and then it was like ‘oh shoot, we could win it,’” Chelby Melvin said. “We knew we could do it if we just do what we have been doing all year - leave it all out on the track. We actually did it. It is a reality. It is kind of bittersweet, but it is very exciting.”