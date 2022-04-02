 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timberland's Thomason has his coach's pole vault school record in his sights

Holt Invitational

Timberland’s Andy Thomason launches himself during the Holt Invitational on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Holt High School in Wentzville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

WENTZVILLE — There isn't a better feeling in the world for Andy Thomason than when he soars over 13 feet in the air.

Fortunately for the Timberland High junior, he's been living up in the skies for years now.

"I'm used to it," Thomason said. "It's an experience."

Thomason wrapped up the Holt Invitational boys pole vault title with a jump of 3.66 meters Saturday to kick off his junior campaign. 

"I love getting first," Thomason said. "(It wasn't fun) waiting around and not great weather, but what can you do?"

Through the gusting winds, Thomason was the only jumper to clear 3.4 meters (11 feet and 1.75 inches) and also easily made the bar at 3.66 meters (12 feet). 

With all the practice Thomason has had in pole vaulting and soaring through the skies, Saturday's brutal crosswind didn't matter to him.

"It's hard to stay focused on what you have to do when you're running down the runway fighting that wind pulling it sideways," Timberland coach Connor Niles said. "We train a lot in adversity training to be able to perform in poor conditions."

Holt Invitational

Timberland’s Andy Thomason clears the bar during the Holt Invitational on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Holt High School in Wentzville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

With the championship well in hand, the junior pushed the bar to 3.96 meters (13 feet).

After three attempts, the junior couldn't clear the bar, clipping it on the way down.

Though he had the title in hand, he was upset that he couldn't make any progress on his quest to break his coach's record.

"I know I can get a lot higher, just got to touch up a few things," Thomason said.

Niles holds the Timberland record at 13 feet and 9 inches (4.19 meters).

"I desperately want him to break it and I think he'll do it this year," Niles said. 

