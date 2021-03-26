Track meets + COVID-19 protocols = something we've never seen before

Those are going to be hard to find in St. Louis County.

PARTICIPATION DOWN, TRAINER VISITS UP

Across the board the number of athletes participating in track and field this spring are down. Among the biggest reasons given to coaches is parents or athletes not feeling totally safe competing amidst the pandemic. Some athletes are trying different sports while others have lost all interest whatsoever.

“Everybody is down,” Warren said.

The athletes who have come out to participate are in two groups. There are those who continued to stay active and train in the offseason and those that did not. The virtual school environment appears to have significantly affected the day-to-day conditioning of the students. Instead of walking the halls and up and down stairs several times a day, every day, between classes, they’ve been stuck behind a device for hours on end. All those small things add up and it’s come to the forefront at practice.

“I’ve sent more kids to the trainer this spring than I have in 37 years of coaching,” McWoods said. “The only thing we can think of is they’ve been dormant for so long.”