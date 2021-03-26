Track meets + COVID-19 protocols = something we've never seen before

Matt Warren was left gobsmacked at preseason workouts earlier this month.
The Lafayette boys track and field coach, Warren glanced up and down his roster and realized how inexperienced the Lancers are this spring.
“I don’t have a kid in the program that has run at a state meet,” Warren said.
There are some schools where that’s the norm. Lafayette is not among them. Between 2014 and 2017 the Lancers won one Class 5 team state championship and finished as the runner-up three times. With the highly successful cross country program overseen by track assistant coach Sean O’Conner and the abundance of multi-sport athletes that come out in the spring to sprint, jump or compete in field events, the Lancers routinely are a threat to send a substantial contingent to state.
When the 2020 spring season was wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic, it caused a ripple effect that was felt across the state and hit Lafayette particularly hard. The Lancers returned a significant amount of experience on their relay teams, open events, distance crew and in field events.
Warren went so far as to say, on paper, that senior-laden squad was among the best overall teams he’s had in his tenure. All of that talent and experience never got the chance to compete, but it also never got to pass on what it knew and what it learned in its time to the classes behind it.
“The younger kids didn’t get to be mentored by them,” Warren said.
Warren is like a lot of area coaches this spring. He’s dealing with a senior class that didn’t get to cut its teeth on the varsity as juniors. His juniors haven’t competed since they were freshmen. His sophomores never got to compete and his freshmen are, well, freshmen.
“Even our senior kids, in track terms, are young,” Warren said. “We’re doing a lot of teaching.”
All that teaching comes at a time when track and field, at least in St. Louis County, is the most affected spring sport by COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. No other sport in any season is built around bringing together large groups of competitors from a multitude of schools. It has led to drastic changes in how the sport will be conducted this spring in St. Louis County.
"It's going to be a whole different vibe," Warren said.
LEAVE THE TENT, GRAB THE UMBRELLA
Track and field is the only outdoor sport that can’t have spectators at its competitions in St. Louis County. Even indoor sports like basketball and volleyball were allowed reduced spectators. If the county adopted a two spectators per participant policy as it did for other sports in the fall and winter, things could get out of hand in a hurry.
“The numbers get huge really quickly,” Parkway Central girls track and field coach Ryan Banta said. “It’d be the largest gathering of legal standing in St. Louis County since last March.”
Another problem track and field has is where do the athletes go when they are not actively competing. In normal times each team brings a sizable tent and makes a base camp on the periphery of the host facility. It allows the athletes to be out of the elements, off their feet and leaves the grandstands free for spectators.
Under guidelines established in St. Louis County, teams are not allowed to use tents this spring. So where do the athletes go when they’re not running? They’ll be in their assigned area in the grandstand.
And that’s only if they’re waiting to compete in a different event later in the meet or don't have a ride. Many area schools are allowing their athletes to arrange their own transportation and arrive at meets around the time they’re scheduled to compete and then having them leave when they’re through. Sticking around to the end of the meet to cheer on the 1,600-meter relay team isn’t going to happen like it used to.
“When you’re done, you go home,” longtime Kirkwood boys and girls coach Roberta McWoods said. “There’s no hanging out on the bus.”
The largest number of teams expected to compete at any one meet in St. Louis County is 12 with boys and girls teams from the same school counting as two teams. Compare that to the Northwest Invitational, in Jefferson County, which is slated to have more than 20 schools and upwards of 40 teams at its Cedar Hill campus April 10.
Kirkwood will host its annual Dale Collier Invitational on May 1, but McWoods decided to break up the meet so the girls will compete in the morning and then the stadium will be cleared out to let the boys come in for the afternoon.
When the teams are in the stadium, there’s a new set of protocols to avoid potential exposure and limit contact tracing. McWoods has diagramed where each participating school will warm up together and where they’ll sit together in the stands. Some events will be grouped by school pods. For example, the Kirkwood discus throwers would all throw together during their designated time. The Webster Groves triple jumpers would all jump together and so on.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep kids from being on top of each other,” McWoods said. “My focus this season is trying to provide a safe environment and try to make it the best year ever for kids doing it for the first time.”
Without tents to act as a barrier from the sun and rain, umbrellas will be a useful tool for athletes at meets sitting in the stands.
But should thunderstorms or even a few bolts of lightning make their presence known, meets will be canceled. There is no waiting out the storm in a building or on the bus. There simply isn’t a place to put the competitors that’s safe from the weather without spiking the potential risk of COVID-19.
“If there’s thunder and lightning, the meet is over,” McWoods said.
TAKE THIS MASK AND PIN IT
Masks have become part of the new normal and track and field is no different. In St. Louis County masks are not required at track meets when the athlete is engaged in vigorous, physical activity. That’s different than Illinois where the Illinois High School Association, following guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health, requires masks on everyone at all times regardless if the event is indoors or outdoors.
However, St. Louis County guidelines are that track athletes are to take their masks off at the starting line and then put them back on immediately after they compete.
The question then becomes where does the mask go between the start and finish of the race? Track uniforms don’t have pockets.
During the cross country season, some competitors safety pinned their masks to their uniforms. Others put the face straps around their wrists while they ran. That way teammates and coaches weren’t handling them. But no one knows where the sprinters should put their masks. Wrapping them around a wrist is less than desirable. As many times as the sprinters pump their arms there’s a possibility of it becoming entangled. It’s a similar situation to why track athletes were forbidden to wear bracelets while running for the longest time.
“It’s going to be a process,” Webster Groves girls track and field coach Heather Kelley said.
Figuring out the mask conundrum is one of several little things that can add up to a huge headache. Every team is responsible for supplying its own water at meets. The host schools aren’t allowed to open the water fountains and let teams fill up their coolers. The only water that will be provided on site will be at the trainer’s tent and for emergency use only.
In normal times the team tents would have an ice chest, if not several, full of beverages and snacks to keep athletes hydrated and satiated. Now any food that is consumed by an athlete has to be brought by that athlete or come prepackaged.
Concession stands, the fallback plan for any athlete or team that didn’t pack enough food and water, won’t be open at St. Louis County meets.
SHOWCASE MEETS CANCELED OR SCALED BACK
St. Louis County hosts several meets that bring together some of the best athletes in the area and the state. Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes, Parkway North’s Fred Lyon, Ladue’s Brusca/Strobach, Clayton’s Marion Freeman are invitationals where it’s not uncommon for an athlete to do something that ranks among the nation’s elite.
None of those meets are happening this season.
“Most of your larger invites are happening in Jefferson County and St. Charles County,” Banta said.
To find the competition he feels is required to prepare his team as best he can, Trinity coach Glen Norwood has gone to extraordinary lengths. Trinity is the reigning Class 3 champion for both the boys and girls after sweeping the titles in 2019. Norwood will pack up his boys team early on a Thursday, travel to Blue Springs High’s meet in suburban Kansas City, return home and then do it all over again on Friday with his girls team.
“I’m going to be one tired coach,” Norwood said with a chuckle. “We’ve got to get the competition.”
Some schools, like Webster Groves and Kirkwood, won’t travel outside of St. Louis County much this spring to compete. Other schools will do the vast majority of their meets beyond the county line.
The Ladue school district was not comfortable hosting track meets of any size at its facility, so there won’t be a Brusca/Strobach Invite this year. When Ladue coach Nick Buckvar was making his schedule he arranged for the Rams to compete in St. Charles County for their first three or four meets of the spring.
Warren will take his Lafayette boys to Festus, Northwest and Cape Girardeau.
“You have to have enough teams to create a good, competitive situation for your athletes,” Banta said.
Those are going to be hard to find in St. Louis County.
PARTICIPATION DOWN, TRAINER VISITS UP
Across the board the number of athletes participating in track and field this spring are down. Among the biggest reasons given to coaches is parents or athletes not feeling totally safe competing amidst the pandemic. Some athletes are trying different sports while others have lost all interest whatsoever.
“Everybody is down,” Warren said.
The athletes who have come out to participate are in two groups. There are those who continued to stay active and train in the offseason and those that did not. The virtual school environment appears to have significantly affected the day-to-day conditioning of the students. Instead of walking the halls and up and down stairs several times a day, every day, between classes, they’ve been stuck behind a device for hours on end. All those small things add up and it’s come to the forefront at practice.
“I’ve sent more kids to the trainer this spring than I have in 37 years of coaching,” McWoods said. “The only thing we can think of is they’ve been dormant for so long.”
Every school district has its own policies for how it addresses offseason workouts. Warren wasn’t able to get his team in the weight room like he had in the past so the Lancers adjusted and did body weight workouts and core workouts outside. But this season, with so many participants out of their regular routines, he and his staff scaled back what they normally do at practice. Injuries are devastating in any sport but the spring season is the shortest, which means there is less time to recover and then compete in a district meet. Coaches have to walk a fine line between preparing their athletes for the season and not overworking them because they’re not where they normally would be due to inactivity.
“I’ve had to reexamine my expectations,” Warren said. “We’re going to back to basics. We’re still going fast and teaching speed, but the kids that are out of shape, they need more base building.”
More than one coach said athletes this spring will have to race their way into shape.
POSTSEASON CHANGES ABOUND
On Wednesday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association told its member schools that the state meet would be broken apart and held as single-day affairs in similar fashion to the how wrestling's state tournament was conducted. In normal times the state track and field meet is held over two weekends with Classes 1 and 2 the first weekend and Classes 3, 4 and 5 the following weekend. Preliminary races for most events would happen on a Friday with championship races Saturday.
This year there won’t be any preliminary races. Everything will be finals to accommodate the one-day state meets and avoid putting athletes through a potential six races. Class 2 will compete Friday, May 21, and Class 1 will compete Saturday, May 22. The following week, Class 5 will compete Thursday, May 27; Class 4 will compete Friday, May 28; and Class 3 will compete Saturday, May 29. All state meets will be at Jefferson City High for the first time since 2018. The 2019 state meets were held at separate locations after a tornado did significant damage to Jefferson City's facility.
It’s not an ideal situation by any stretch and it's particularly tough for Class 5, which is expected to compete at sectional meets the preceding Saturday and then turn around and run at the state meet five days later. If a distance runner competes in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races on Saturday then does it all over again on a Thursday, that’s going to be tough.
“This is not ideal,” MSHSAA assistant executive director Don Maurer wrote the member schools in an email explaining the changes. “But, it’s the best opportunity for us to conduct the state meet.”
Whether or not there will be any postseason meets in St. Louis County remains to be seen. MSHSAA is expected to release district assignments March 31. This is later than usual. Part of that has been attributed to some schools opting to not compete in track this spring like Riverview Gardens, which has shut down its athletics program this school year. Another reason cited by MSHSAA for the delay is St. Louis County schools are not willing to host a district meet.
“To my knowledge, no schools in St. Louis County have volunteered to host a district meet which is why we are still looking for hosts,” MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West wrote in an email.
There is a distinct possibility that to avoid any potential COVID-19 protocol pitfalls that could come from St. Louis County, area schools could be sent far and wide across the state. This would most likely affect the largest classification of schools, which could mean area teams traveling to Springfield or Kansas City for a sectional.
“I really wish we could have districts in St. Louis County,” Kelley said. “I won’t be hesitant going outside of St. Louis County because I want the kids to compete. They lost a whole season last year.”
CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN CONTROL
If there is one lesson to be gleaned from the fall and winter seasons this school year it’s nothing is promised. One phone call and contact tracing can sideline an entire program. The protocols that are in place now could be different next week, never mind next month. Nothing about high school sports in a pandemic is the way it used to be. Track and field will be no different. But after the devastating conversations every coach in the area had with their teams when last spring season was canceled, you’d be hard pressed to find one not willing to jump over every hurdle to give their athletes an opportunity this time around.
“If this is what we have to do to save our season we will do this to save our season,” McWoods said. “It’s going to be well worth it. The state championship will have a different meaning this year. It will be those who survived against all odds.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES TO WATCH
Myles Norwood, senior, Trinity
An AAU national champion decathlete in 2019, Norwood has an array of talents that can be used in any number of ways on the track. He already has put up personal best performances in the 110-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump this spring. A football prospect, he’ll attend Iowa Western Community College in the fall.
Ryan Watts, junior, Edwardsville
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year, Watts swept his way to titles in the Class 3A Granite City regional (14 minutes, 41 seconds) and the Normal Community Sectional (15:21). He was the first Tigers runner to win a cross country sectional since 2011.
Brandon Battle, senior, Edwardsville
Tore up the Illinois indoor season this winter by posting state best times in the 200 meters (21.5 seconds) and 400 meters (47.88). Qualified for state in the 400 as a sophomore in 2019. Dedicated competitor has trained throughout the pandemic. Currently participating in spring football for Edwardsville.
Angelo Butts, senior, O’Fallon Christian
The fastest returning area sprinter who competed in 2019. Butts was a state medalist for McCluer North as a sophomore in 2019 when he finished sixth in the 100-meter dash (10.98). Transferred to O’Fallon Christian this fall, where he has been a multi-sport participant. Signed to play football at Miami-Ohio.
Jake Schwepker, senior Fort Zumwalt South
One of the area’s most promising pole vaulters. Set the school record by clearing 14 feet, 8 inches, in his first meet this season. Also set personal best marks March 23 in the discus and long jump in a tri meet at Liberty. Qualified for the Class 4 state meet as a sophomore in 2019.