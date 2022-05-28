Watts doubles up titles and leads Edwardsville to a runner-up team finish in Class 3A

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Every negative thought crossed senior Ryan Watts' mind as he made the final turn of his career in an Edwardsville High uniform.

His legs felt like dead weights anchored to his body. He didn't know how much he had left in the tank.

But Watts violently squashed those thoughts in O'Brien Stadium.

"With 200 meters to go, I told myself to stop being a baby and kick it in," Watts said.

Grasping for any reserves, Watts powered his way to a come-from-behind victory in the 1600-meter run, making it two state championship performances for the future Iowa State runner in the Class 3A boys track and field state meet.

"That was a tough double, but he did it," Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos said. "I had confidence in him and he had a historic day."

Watts became the first Edwardsville runner to win both the 1600 and 3200 state titles since Stephen Pifer in 2003.

The 20 points from Watts' victories helped push Edwardsville to a runner-up performance in the team standings with 30 points.

"He said he would do it for the team, that's the motto for the year," Lakatos said. "He stepped up big."

Watts' time of 4:11.16 is the fastest area time in the 1600 and it was little less than two hours after he turned in a time of 8:56.66 in the 3200.

"The two-mile is my race," Watts said. "I feel unbeatable in the two-mile, race me against anyone and I feel like I can win."

For the first half of the 3200, Watts allowed others to set the pace before he put down the hammer for the final three laps.

The Tigers senior had enough of a cushion to celebrate just before he crossed the finish line.

"He just hammered the gas pedal," Lakatos said.

After cruising through the competition in the 3200 and surging to a win in the 1600, Watts got a feeling of vindication after missing out on racing as a junior on the track with a broken foot.

Watts also got a final chance to team with his good friend Geordan Patrylak on the track in the 1600. Patrylak finished ninth in the 1600 with a season-best time of 4:14.43.

"Two of the best that Edwardsville has ever had," Lakatos said. "They're great teammates and great friends and I couldn't be happier for those two."

The pair helped give Edwardsville a dominating one-two punch all year in distance events, all the way until the end.

"Everyone else on the team, it's a brotherhood," Watts said. "I know that's a cliche to say, but I see them more than my family. We hang out every day, they're literally family. It's crazy that we'll all move on our separate ways."

