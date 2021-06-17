Wesclin's Mumford uses blazing finish to capture Class 1A title in 3200 meters

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Justin Mumford saved his best for last. If not his last race, then at least the last day of his decorated Wesclin High distance running career.

Mumford captured the 3200-meter race Thursday in Illinois Class 1A boys track and field state meet for the first state title of his career, recording a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 18.26 seconds, with three negative splits to boot.

He went on later in the day at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field to finish fourth in the 1600 and run the anchor leg on Wesclin’s 1600 relay that finished 24th, a typically grueling few hours for the four-year standout.

“How awesome is that? You couldn’t ask for a better ending to his career,” Wesclin distance coach Tyler Weis said. “He’s been through a ton. To see a kid that works that hard and to have it finally all come together and all go right for a meet, you just couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Mumford, who will be a preferred walk-on for the University of Illinois’ cross country and track teams, never had earned all-state status in track and earned it in both the 3200 and 1600 in his final hurrah.

That includes an injury-plagued sophomore season in 2019 and the canceled 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.