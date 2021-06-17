Wesclin's Mumford uses blazing finish to capture Class 1A title in 3200 meters

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Justin Mumford saved his best for last. If not his last race, then at least the last day of his decorated Wesclin High distance running career.
Mumford captured the 3200-meter race Thursday in Illinois Class 1A boys track and field state meet for the first state title of his career, recording a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 18.26 seconds, with three negative splits to boot.
He went on later in the day at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field to finish fourth in the 1600 and run the anchor leg on Wesclin’s 1600 relay that finished 24th, a typically grueling few hours for the four-year standout.
“How awesome is that? You couldn’t ask for a better ending to his career,” Wesclin distance coach Tyler Weis said. “He’s been through a ton. To see a kid that works that hard and to have it finally all come together and all go right for a meet, you just couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Mumford, who will be a preferred walk-on for the University of Illinois’ cross country and track teams, never had earned all-state status in track and earned it in both the 3200 and 1600 in his final hurrah.
That includes an injury-plagued sophomore season in 2019 and the canceled 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is a three-time All-Metro selection in cross country, including first-team honors as a freshman in 2017 and a senior last fall. Mumford’s top cross country state finish was sixth as a freshman and Illinois did not conduct a state meet last fall because of coronavirus precautions.
That left Thursday as his final chance for gold, and Mumford won it going away in the 3200.
“My coach gave me some confidence,” Mumford said. “I knew going in I had a really good shot at winning. I executed my plan just like I wanted to.”
Mumford’s winning time was more than 10 seconds faster than his previous best of 9:28.31, which he ran in late May.
The senior hung back most of the race before taking the lead with 800 meters to go. His seventh lap was four seconds faster than his sixth, and then Mumford really turned it on for a 59.39 split on his eighth lap to win.
Mathew Olech of Elgin Harvest Christian was runner-up in 9:19.92, while Arthur’s Layton Hall took third in 9:28.10.
“I was just thinking about all the work I put into it, how I can make history, all my teammates were here to support me, my family was here to support me,” Mumford said. “I was just going to go for it and get the win.”
Mumford’s fourth-place time in the 1600 was 4:25.70, with Olech winning in 4:21.59.
Sherrard’s Jacob Belha (4:22.91) and Chicago Latin’s Ryan Hardiman (4:25.24) were second and third; neither ran in the 3200.
“My legs just didn’t have it,” Mumford said. “I’m happy with the all-state. I’m happy with Mathew winning it, too.”
Mumford’s day could’ve been done if he had opted to do so, but instead he chose to anchor the 1600 relay with Gavin Hill, Cole Gruenke and Justin Weihe.
Wesclin competed in an early heat and no state hardware was on the line, but Mumford still had the pride to hold off a hard-charging foe at the tape to end the race and his career.
“I’m glad he got his victory lap on big blue,” Weis said.