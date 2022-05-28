Westminster doubles up with boys, girls titles in Class 3

JEFFERSON CITY — Larry Minner started dancing.

When you’re double-fisting state championship trophies, what else should you do?

The Westminster boys and girls track and field coach, Minner could have shuffled all night long as the Wildcats doubled up by winning both the boys and girls Class 3 state championships Saturday at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High.

The first track and field titles in school history, the Wildcats dominated on the girls side and did just enough to win on the boys.

Westminster’s girls rolled up 70 points, well ahead of runner up Eldon (47), McCluer STEAM (44), Ste. Genevieve (33) and Incarnate Word (31).

Senior jumper and sprinter Brooke Moore was crucial to the Wildcats' success. The Minnesota-bound Moore won individual titles in the triple jump (39 feet, 4.5 inches), long jump (19-8.75) and the 100-meter hurdles (14.29 seconds). She immediately followed her hurdles race with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.21). It was a busy day, but Moore wouldn’t have had it end any other way.

“I’m pretty glad with how everything came out,” Moore said. “Everything is back to back so I have to make sure I’m caring for my body. It’s really hard. You don’t get as much rest so you have to make sure you’re putting your all on the track.”

She wasn’t alone as junior Sydney Burdine won the 400 in 57.24 seconds and was third in the 200 in 24.98. The Wildcats 800-meter relay was second in 1:46.

While the girls had their title all but sewn up just after the midway point of the meet, Westminster’s boys didn’t take the lead until late. Westminster scored 45 points to slip past Lutheran St. Charles, which finished with 42. East Netwon (37) and St. Mary’s (35) rounded out the top four.

The title came down to shot putters Sterling Webb and LJ Minner. Webb took second with a put of 54 feet, 4.75 inches. The coach’s son, LJ Minner was fourth with a put of 53-7.5.

Knowing the chance at a team title rested in their hands was an exhilarating but not completely new experience for Webb and LJ Minner.

“It’s been like that all year where the meet comes down us, it’s been like for almost every meet,” LJ Minner said. “Once our points come in that’s when we usually take it over the top.”

That didn’t stop Webb from trying to calculate in his head what he and Minner needed to do in their event. He was doing the math and that did not make his coaches happy.

“I might have got yelled at a couple of times for trying to figure how many points we needed,” Webb said with a laugh. “I got it in my mind and we did it.”

When the score is that tight every point mattered. Webb scored when he took fifth in the discus (159-10). Sophomore Joseph Anderson won the triple jump on Friday with a leap of 45-4.5 and was fifth in the long jump (21-11.75). Senior Robert Hines was second in the 100 (10.91).

“It’s been a blessing,” Larry Minner said. “It’s been a long season but it’s all been worth it. I’m thankful.”

Added LJ Minner, “Westminster has been nothing but a grace to us. This is for them. This is history. We just wanted to give that to Westminster.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.