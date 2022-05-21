Whitfield, Lutheran North finish second and third in Class 2 boys standings

JEFFERSON CITY — Expectations were high for Lutheran North’s 800-meter relay entering the Missouri Class 2 boys track and field state championships.

The Crusaders won the event for the second consecutive season, which is what they expected. But it’s how they did it that made it all the better.

Lutheran North advanced to the finals after a dominant preliminary race Friday, but the team rearranged its lineup for Saturday’s final. On top of injuries and rain-soaked conditions, that provided another challenge.

Yet Julian Juszczyk and Jonathan Van Hook led the charge for the Crusaders, who won the event in 1 minute and 31.51 seconds at Adkins Stadium on the campus of Jefferson City High.

“Last year, we came out and got first in the 4x2. This year, we expected first,” said Hook, who ran the second leg and missed between four and five weeks of the season recovering from an injury.

Juszczyk, who previously competed at Trinity, added: “From the beginning of the season, we’ve been battling through the rain and we still came to (perform).

“It was difficult, but everybody worked hard and that’s why we won. Three of our track meets were in the rain. We practiced in the rain, so it was it was like another day for us.”

Juszczyk, a senior, also won the 300 hurdles in 39.40 seconds.

The Crusaders also won the 4 relay in 43.71 seconds and finished third in the 1,600 relay in 3:30.60.

Lutheran North placed third in the team standings with 39 points.

Whitfield finished as the runner-up with 48 points. Lawson, the Class 2 state team champion with 48.5 points, won the team title thanks to high jumper Garron Blair, whose final jump netted him 4.5 team points.

Warriors senior James Milgie defended his 400 state title with a 48.71-second finish. Fellow Whitfield senior Charles Bobo finished second in the 400 in 49.47 seconds.

“It’s something we’ve worked all year for. Me and my teammate, we practiced every day and we trained hard,” Milgie said. “This was the goal.”

Whitfield senior Jacob Hutchison placed fourth in the 800 in 2:00.78. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ 1,600 relay won the state title in 3:26.24.

The Warriors entered Saturday’s competition tied for third with 14 points in the team standings.

“The boys did well and ran some great races, and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Whitfield coach Matt Politte said.

In the Class 2 girls meet, Grandview junior Maggie Boker was third in the 300 hurdles, crossing the finish line in 47.24 seconds.

“I felt pretty strong and, at the end, a couple of those girls stumbled and I was just able to catch up to them.”

Running in less than ideal conditions with heavy waves of rain at times, Boker held her own, despite thinking the weather would play a factor.

“I thought I’d run a little bit slower because of the weather, but I did better than I did (Friday), and I performed pretty well.”

Grandview placed 10th in the Class 2 girls team race with 22 points. North Platte won the team title with 71 points. Lawson placed second with 48 points, while Saxony Lutheran was third with 42.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.