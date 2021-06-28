AAA all-conference

Archdiocesan Athletics Association 2021 boys volleyball all-conference (positions, classifications not provided):
Player of the year: Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic
Newcomer of the year: Jimmy Barron, St. Mary's
Coach of the year: Maggie Allen, St. Dominic
FIRST TEAM
Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic
Zach Carff, St. Dominic
Matt Pinkerton, Lutheran St. Charles
Aaron Wright, Duchesne
Keith Polette, St. Mary's
Jimmy Barron, St. Mary's
Spencer Breckenkamp, Borgia
SECOND TEAM
Sam Bettlach, DuBourg
Evan Temple, Duchesne
Rhett Holt, Lutheran St. Charles
Mathew Richter, Lutheran St. Charles
Joseph Lause, Borgia
Kyle Lauer, St. Mary's
Jacob Sawyer, St. Mary's