AAA all-conference
Archdiocesan Athletics Association 2021 boys volleyball all-conference (positions, classifications not provided):

Player of the year: Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic

Newcomer of the year: Jimmy Barron, St. Mary's

Coach of the year: Maggie Allen, St. Dominic

FIRST TEAM

Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic

Zach Carff, St. Dominic

Matt Pinkerton, Lutheran St. Charles

Aaron Wright, Duchesne

Keith Polette, St. Mary's

Jimmy Barron, St. Mary's

Spencer Breckenkamp, Borgia

SECOND TEAM

Sam Bettlach, DuBourg

Evan Temple, Duchesne

Rhett Holt, Lutheran St. Charles

Mathew Richter, Lutheran St. Charles

Joseph Lause, Borgia

Kyle Lauer, St. Mary's

Jacob Sawyer, St. Mary's

Jacob Schwendenman, St. Dominic

Tyler Kohout, St. Dominic

