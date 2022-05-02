Abeln comes up big, Affton beats Westminster in four sets

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Affton junior Justin Abeln got mad, then he got even.

Abeln came up with a pair of timely blocks and followed them with a kill to help the Cougars pull out a 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 win at Westminster Christian Academy in a non-conference boys volleyball match on Monday night.

“I was really mad that they kept getting points off me (off my block),” Abeln said. “So, I focused and got it through.”

Abeln put down 16 kills with three blocks and an ace for Affton (15-6-1). Ethan Jenkins had 12 kills and Jack Miles had 27 assists with five kills.

“We went down a little bit early in that fourth set and then we kind of fought back where the tables were turned kind of in the earlier sets, where we were up and then they fought back,” Affton coach Brian Boehm said. “Luckily we kept our composure and didn't make too many mistakes at the end there and found a way to get it done.”

Abeln’s back-to-back blocks broke a 20-all tie in the fourth set. Miles followed with a tip, his third of the match, to make it 23-20 Cougars.

“I just found it (the tip) during the match,” Miles said. “I noticed they weren't covering it. So, I just went for it.”

Abeln put down a kill to make it 24-21, before a Westminster hitting error ended the 1 hour, 40-minute match.

Kayden Stokes put down a career-high 21 kills for Westminster (12-10-1). Jacob Demaggio had 37 assists and three aces.

“For a guy only playing his second year of volleyball, that’s a lot of fun,” Westminster coach Keaton Adams said of Stokes.

Greg Strauss and Stokes each had some big swings and Demaggio added an ace as Westminster erased a late four-point deficit to force the opener to go past 25 points.

After each team fended off set points, Jenkins’ tip made broke a 25-all tie. Jenkins followed with a block to clinch the first set for Affton.

“Every time we thought we had a point, they did the same thing that we usually do to other teams and they got the ball up and sent the ball back over and said try it again,” Boehm said.

Affton took control of the second set from the service line. Ben Meyers set the tone with back-to-back aces and Conrad Salt added another to give the Cougars a 13-5 lead.

Westminster again came back and whittled the deficit to one, but kills from Abeln and Mike Roth allowed the Cougars to escape with a 2-0 lead. Abeln put down six kills in the frame.

“There was a blocking mismatch pretty much across the entire net,” Miles said. “Our guys were just bigger, so we just kind of powered through.”

Westminster led wire-to-wire in the third set. Stokes blasted six kills, Benji Mitchell added three spikes and Drew Gingerich chipped in with a pair of aces for the Wildcats.

Westminster entered the contest 9-1-1 in its previous 11 matches. The Wildcats have just one senior, Demaggio, and start three freshmen in prominent roles.

While the future is bright for the program, the present looks pretty good as well.

“We don't want to lose sight of what's in front of us right now,” Adams said. “We've just learned so much as a young program. And I want them to believe I want our team to believe that they can compete with just about anyone.”