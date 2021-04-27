Affton serves up a sweep of Lutheran South

AFFTON — The servers came up aces Tuesday for the Affton boys volleyball team.
Led by a pair of aces by libero Ben Meyers, six different Cougars found the floor with their serves in a nonconference boys volleyball match against Lutheran South.
The strong service game powered Affton to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 sweep.
“Serving is usually not a strong point,” Affton coach Brian Boehm said. “It needs to be because we're not like an offensive juggernaut. We play pretty consistent volleyball, but we don't have those guys up there just hammering it, hitting balls down for kills every time they go up.”
Jack Miles had eight kills and a block and Ethan Jenkins put down seven kills with a pair of blocks and an ace for Affton (14-6-1), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
Setter Logan Meyers had 17 assists with a kill, a block and an ace for the host Cougars, which won for the fourth time in their last five matches.
“Just tried to look at the height of the blockers, trying to get mismatches on my different hitters and where their defense was positioned on the court to find the best place to put the ball,” Logan Meyers said.
Camden Weiler put down 10 kills and Logan Atchison added nine more for South (6-4-3), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Seth Seying had 20 assists to go with four kills, a block and an ace.
Affton led wire to wire in the first set and broke it open midway through behind Jenkins’ serve, which sparked a seven-point run.
Jenkins had an ace in the outburst and his aggressive placement stretched South’s serve receive, leading to several hitting errors. Logan Myers added a block and a tip to help give Affton a 19-10 lead.
“It's more about placement and aggression,” Jenkins said. “Normally when you serve between people, it's harder than if you serve at somebody.”
A Seying tip for South finally broke the spell, but Logan Meyers added an ace down the stretch and Ben Meyers put down an ace of his own to give the opening frame to the Cougars.
“We get a bigger lead we can start do more things and serve their weaker passers to just to try to get them out of system and really put the pressure on them to get the ball in play,” Logan Meyers said.
Kills by Jenkins and Zach Sanders gave Affton an early lead in the second set, but South came back to tie it behind several thunderous swings from Weiler.
The Cougars took control with a 7-2 run late in the set, powered by a free ball kill from Sanders and a kill from Mike Roth. Sanders capped the salvo with an ace to make it 21-16 and a Trey White tip eventually gave Affton a two-set lead.
“We on our side tonight did not have our best game,” South coach Carol Reinitz said. “We could have used maybe one or two more plays to go our way as far as us making it happen for us, and then maybe the momentum would have turned around a little bit, but it just wasn't our night.”
An ace by Jeremy Schroeder and blocks from Sanders and Miles got Affton off to another quick start in the third set, but once again the Lancers stormed back to tie it behind the arm of Weiler.
South pulled away with a five-point run. Miles had three kills during the spurt as the Cougars took a 20-14 lead.
A knuckleball off the hand of Miles found the floor for his fifth kill of the set to give Affton match point and a Jenkins spike ended the 65-minute contest.
“We kind of adjusted for their setter (Seying),” Boehm said. “I know their setter was getting a ton of kills off of setter dumps, so we kind of made a couple adjustments there and made some other guys beat us. I knew (Weiler) was going to get his kills, which he did. He's a good player, a big strong kid. So, it was a good one for us.”