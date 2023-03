Even though he is just a sophomore, Danyluck will take on a huge leadership role on a Mustangs team with high expectations. Part of a volleyball family, the 6-foot-3 setter averaged 4.18 assists and 1.71 kills a set in a 6-2 system and served up a team-high 69 aces as a freshman. Danyluck’s overall abilities should benefit with a year of maturity and high-level club experience.