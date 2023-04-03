MANCHESTER — Parkway South junior Nathan Barton had no interest in playing extra volleyball Monday night.

The outside hitter provided a much-needed spark with his Patriots down early in a pivotal second set against Suburban Conference Yellow Pool rival Seckman.

“We didn't want to drop one to this team,” Barton said. “It's a conference match. You never want to do that. And if you lose that one, it makes the third set kind of scary and winning that one we were confident going to third set.”

It took a few extra points, but host South came back to win the set and eventually earned a 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 sweep.

Barton put down 10 kills with a pair of blocks for South (6-1-1, 1-0). Aidan McLaughlin had seven kills, Ethan Schrader put down six kills and two aces and Sam Visintine added five spikes and an ace.

Rishi Kancharla recorded 26 assists as the Patriots improved on their best start since the 2018 season.

“I got 10 club players on the court right now and they worked hard all offseason and it’s showing and they just really starting to gel together,” South coach Sue Keller. “And Rishi just runs the whole offense and mixes it up and I got six guys on this team that can put the ball down.”

Josh Galler led Seckman with five kills and four blocks. Austin Faulkner had five kills and seven assists.

Despite the loss, Seckman (6-4, 1-1) is off to its best start since 2013.

“I only have one returning player from varsity last year playing varsity right now, so I think it's going to be a growing year,” Seckman coach Kyle Ehlmann said. “But I think we have a good group of guys who, when they communicate, when they stay loyal to each other, can play some good volleyball.”

Kancharla ran a balanced attack as South never trailed in the first set. Schrader, Barton and McLaughlin each put down three kills and Visintine added an ace as the Patriots took a 1-0 lead.

Barton got to work with several big swings and a block to help the Patriots dig out of an early 5-0 hole to start the second set.

“I just wanted to pull one down and give my team just something,” Barton said. “We don't fall flat too much. We got a lot of guys who keep the energy up, but I just wanted to get in there and just try to just bring us back in as best as I could.”

A pair of spikes by Mason Burris and a free ball kill by Brayden Schmidt helped give Seckman a commanding 23-19 lead.

South, though, finished the frame on a 7-1 run. McLaughlin and Visintine started it with kills, Jack McClanahan followed with an ace and a couple of hitting errors by the Jaguars clinched the set, making it 2-0 Patriots.

“Just stay loose and keep swinging,” Keller said. “If we're going to lose, we're gonna go down swinging. Don't let up and just play our game.”

South carried that momentum into the third set. Barton set the tone with a pair of early spikes and Schrader put down back-to-back aces as the Patriots surged to a 16-9 lead.

“We always like to play against Seckman,” Kancharla said. “The energy is always high, and especially in that third set, it was as high as it possibly could be.”

Schrader and Chase Amos put down kills down the stretch and a Seckman hitting error ended the 64-minute match.

“That third game, we lost all communication, the court, the bench, and I think that just got us down and we just stayed down that entire game,” Ehlmann said.

South hopes to keep building on the fast start to the season.

“The seniors who were here when we were freshmen were really good,” Barton said. “Once they left it was kind of like a whole bunch of new faces, a bunch of JV guys on varsity. But now we've established ourselves, and I think we can go pretty far.”

Parkway South def. Seckman 25-19, 26-24, 25-18