Belleville East boys volleyball coach Joe Nesbit has a higher purpose, and it has nothing to do with conference or state championships.

It is simply to “Love Like Leeny.”

Nesbit’s younger sister, Colleen, died Aug. 21, 2018, at 32 years old after a battle with epilepsy.

“It was really hard losing her,” Nesbit said. “She was an inspiration to all of us. She didn't know a bad day.”

To honor her memory, the family started the Colleen Nesbit Foundation which primarily assists families in need who have a loved one in the intensive care unit. It also works closely with the Clinton Manor Nursing Home in New Baden, where Colleen stayed, with several programs.

That is how Nesbit, and more than 20 other riders, found themselves on the Katy Trail riding 360 miles from July 13-16 in the foundation’s fourth annual benefit ride. The group rode from Pleasant Hill, Mo., to Swansea, Ill., with part of the proceeds providing two bicycles to area children with physical disabilities who cannot ride a normal bike.

“These bikes have to be kind of outfitted for each kid and some of them get to be very, very pricey,” Nesbit said.

The four-day trek ended at the Social Kitchen food truck park in Swansea, where there is a celebration.

The riders had a special guest join them for the stretch run this year.

“This year, we actually had the bike for one of the little girls before the ride,” Nesbit said. “And so she rode into the reception with us and it was one of the most moving things that I've ever been a part of.”

Colleen Nesbit, who was born with developmental delays, was taken to the emergency room the day before Thanksgiving in 2016 because of a bad seizure. She never came home, spending the rest of her days between the ICU and Clinton Manor as the seizures took their toll.

Colleen’s parents, Tim and Cathy, were constantly by her side. Her four older brothers, including Joe, and their wives helped as much as they could.

The idea of the foundation came after Colleen’s 21-month struggle ended.

“Our family was very blessed and very fortunate in that we had each other, we have resources, we could help each other through this while my parents were next to our sister the whole time, and we learned that most people don't have all that,” Nesbit said.

“We're blessed even to have hospitals in our region that we were close to and could get the help that we needed. You know, a lot of people are coming from 100 miles away and sitting in an ICU when they have a loved one in there for days or weeks. And so, we want to help those people.”

The foundation provides weekly care packages to families in need with loved ones in the ICU.

“We asked my parents, when you sat in this waiting room for four days or five days and you sat next to her in this ICU for two months, what did you need?” Nesbit said. “There were things like oh, we needed a toothbrush one time, it was nice to have a comb, it was nice to have deodorant, simple things like that. And then there were times where they stayed at the Drury Inn Hotel, who was extremely gracious to us, and just being able to sleep in a hotel for a few nights, you know, down the street from Barnes or Missouri Baptist. We were fortunate to be able to provide for ourselves, but not everyone can do that. And so, we wanted to help people who have a loved one fighting in an ICU.”

The foundation hosts a birthday party at Clinton Manor every month for residents. It also hosts classes for adults with disabilities focusing on cooking, fun, games, art, music and exercise.

The goal is to help as many people as possible.

“We have a big umbrella of things that we're trying to do, but it's all inspired by Colleen and the challenges and obstacles that she faced in her life,” Nesbit said.

The bike ride fundraiser grew organically as a group of guys riding on the Katy Trail.

“Then the pandemic hit and everybody was riding bikes, I mean, we had more time to get on the bike,” Nesbit said. “And so, some of our friends got looped in, some of my colleagues and coaches at East. I was on a ride with Keith Padgett one day, who's currently our boys JV coach but a friend and colleague of mine at East, and he said, ‘Hey, you should turn this bike ride into a fundraiser for the foundation.’ ”

That first year there were 12 riders who started in Clinton, Mo., and rode to just past St. Charles.

It was grown every year in both participation and length. This year there were 22 riders, with 17 going the entire distance.

One of Nesbit’s former players, John Mathews, extended his starting point from his Kansas City house. He rode 100 miles a day for four days.

“The first year was just a bunch of us old guys and now we're starting to get a few younger guys,” Nesbit said. “We had our first female rider that went end to end this year, which is great. So we'd like to get more female riders with us in the future. It'd be great to hit 30 or more next year.”

More riders will help the foundation to “love like Leeny” to those in need. For more information on the foundation and how to support it, go to its website: colleennesbitfoundation.org.

“We're there to help,” Nesbit said. “We're blessed to have the foundation and the resources that we do and hopefully we can help as many people as possible in whatever variety of ways that comes in.”