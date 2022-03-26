Belleville East senior Hein takes his swings from baseball to volleyball team

BELLEVILLE — Having traded baseball for volleyball, Belleville East senior Will Hein has a different appreciation for spikes.

The 6-foot-3 Hein is a right-side hitter for the Lancers (7-0), dominating opponents with big bashes from the front row. Those types of spikes are in, while Hein’s old baseball spikes sit in a lonely space collecting dust.

“Baseball just wasn’t working out for me. I kind of felt on the outside of the group,” said Hein, a former catcher, pitcher and first baseman. “When I switched over to volleyball, I felt like I was part of the team within a day. Everybody was happy to have me there. Volleyball has been a ton of fun.”

Hein began to contemplate a conversion to volleyball as a sophomore in 2020, about the time COVID-19 began to disrupt everyone’s routine.

Hein had played volleyball as a seventh- and eighth-grader at Central Junior High, serving as the team captain in eighth grade, so it wasn’t as though he was starting from scratch. Also, Hein’s family had roots in the sport. His mother, Jessica, played volleyball at New Athens, where she met her husband, Jeremy. Hein’s older brother, Isaiah, was a team captain in volleyball at Belleville East.

“I’ve rediscovered being able to play,” Will Hein said. “It’s been fun to relearn all the stuff I had forgotten over the couple of years that I didn’t play any volleyball. I had fun with baseball, too, but it just came down to me starting to enjoy volleyball more. And my family likes volleyball a little bit more.”

Hein said his parents were “completely unbiased” as he made his decision.

“They were definitely supportive,” he said. “I went to them and talked about (my decision) and within the hour my mom had signed me up for volleyball tryouts and had done all the work for me. My dad was already talking to me about getting new court shoes for volleyball.”

Jessica Hein said there was a certain comfort level with the Lancers volleyball program, since older son Isaiah had thrived under coach Joe Nesbit.

“It was such an amazing experience for him,” Jessica said of Isaiah’s time at Belleville East. “I think William was able to see how much fun Isaiah had. We love Joe, and William was welcomed with open arms. We could tell (volleyball) was genuinely what William wanted to do. We wanted him to enjoy his high school years. Whatever was going to make him happy, we wanted him to do that. He loves these guys and has respect for Joe. Joe is a blessing to these boys.”

Hein isn’t just occupying a roster spot for Belleville East; he has blossomed into a star during his two years on the varsity level. Over the weekend, the Lancers won their own tournament and Hein was named most valuable player.

“One thing he brings to the team is quiet leadership, quiet confidence,” Nesbit said. “He’s the kind of guy that, when he’s out there, you know he’s capable of making a play when we need it — from any spot on the court. We’re playing him on the right side so far this season. Last season, when he was getting adjusted to the game, he played all three positions across the net.”

Nesbit is pleased to hear Hein is enjoying his time with the team. It’s part of the program’s objective and one of the key steps to building lasting success.

“We’re always trying to build a program that cultivates relationships, camaraderie and togetherness,” Nesbit said. “They won’t always be the best of friends, but while they’re in our program, it’s a family. We’re proud of that, and the guys really buy into it. They do a great job maintaining that integrity.”

Hein said throwing a baseball is much like slamming down a spike.

“The arm swing was something that transferred over,” he said. “For me, one of my best things in volleyball isn’t my vertical (jump), but my arm swing. That’s from years of playing baseball, I feel like.”

Hein isn’t sure he would have made an impact on the baseball field. That was another factor in making volleyball his No. 1 sport. The faster pace of volleyball, too, was appealing to the future engineering major at Kansas University, who serves as the National Honor Society president at Belleville East.

“I probably could have played varsity, but mostly what I would have done was baserunning and stuff like that,” Hein said. “I’m pretty fast, so that was kind of where I fit in with the team. Volleyball is just a ton faster. There’s a lot more energy, a lot more yelling, stuff like that. We get into a little huddle after every point. That’s one of my favorite things about playing volleyball.”

Nesbit said Hein, an honors student, also brings a level of maturity to the team, as well as a firm understanding of the commitment involved to be a varsity athlete.

“He knows it takes hard work, dedication and balancing your academic load — and he takes on a very big academic load,” Nesbit said. “Having those tools in place, with his athleticism and work ethic, he could succeed at anything.

“I don’t know what kind of baserunner he was in baseball, but I can see him exploding off a base because that’s what he does on the court.”

Hein embraces his role as one of the Lancers’ forces at the net, where he is joined by 6-6 senior Caleb Simpson, 6-5 junior Jered Conway and 6-4 junior Marcus Johnson. Chandler Burton, a 6-9 senior, is injured but could return within the next week. Burton is drawing Division I interest.

“Playing right side is fun because I don’t necessarily have to worry about my passing too much. I can just work on my hitting,” Hein said. “It’s always fun to hit from the right side because a lot of times, the blocker’s going to be on the other side of the court thinking the ball’s going to the middle or the opposite side.”

The Lancers have plenty of other capable performers, including seniors Wil Padgett, Kaeden O’Connor, Cameron Loyet, Thomas Merchiori and James Osborn, junior Luke Freppon and sophomore August Werner.

“I like playing with the whole team. Wil Padgett is a fantastic setter. I always know if I’m going to get a ball to hit, it’s going to be a good ball to hit. Any of the guys we go to, whether they’re a passer or a hitter, it’s going to be a good hit or a good pass pretty much every time.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.