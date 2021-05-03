Belleville East sweeps Alton Marquette, off to best start since 2014

East has won three in a row after a tough three-set loss to conference rival Edwardsville last week. Included in those wins was a sweep of perennial power O’Fallon that raised some eyebrows from those outside of the Lancers gym.

“We know within our program that we can hang with anybody,” Nesbit said. “And so sure, outside of our program, yeah, I'm sure some people saw that and thought, ‘Oh wow, maybe Belleville East is legit this year.’ But we know we are and we're ready to prove it every night.”

Padgett said the team grew from the loss to Edwardsville.

“Our goal as a team is just to compete every day,” Padgett said. “I think that helped us propel our win against O’Fallon and we’ve been working really hard in the gym every day.”

East will get another crack at Edwardsville at home May 27 as it will try to snap a nine-match losing streak against the Tigers that goes back to April 28, 2016.

But in the meantime, the Lancers will have a match against Father McGivney on Wednesday before a rematch at Marquette on Friday.

“Marquette will be ready,” Nesbit said. “They're a good team. They got a lot of weapons. They're fast. They're scrappy. They could give us a run on Friday, that's for sure.”