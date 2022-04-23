Bone's dig saves streak, propels SLUH to Parkway Central Classic title

CHESTERFIELD — The word “streak” is embedded in the culture of the SLUH volleyball program.

Wearing warmup shirts that read “Cheak Streak” to commemorate the 200-win milestone of coach Jeff Cheak, the Jr. Bills took a streak of 132 sets without a loss into the championship match of the Parkway Central Classic on Saturday.

But staring at the wrong end of three set points against Marquette in the opening game, the Jr. Bills needed to dig deep.

They found a Bone.

Senior Phillip Bone led SLUH with nine kills, but it was his miraculous dig that helped SLUH keep the set streak alive and propelled the Jr. Bills to a 27-25, 25-19 victory over Marquette to win the Parkway Central Classic.

“That was one of the most athletic digs I’ve ever seen. It was incredible,” Cheak said.

Three-time defending state champion SLUH (16-0) also increased its consecutive match winning streak to 56 games. The Jr. Bills last match loss came to Lafayette on April 27, 2019. The last team to capture a set from SLUH was De Smet on May 8, 2019.

The set streak would be broken if not for Bone. With his team trailing 24-23, he fired out his right arm to full extension to retrieve a spike that was screaming past him.

“Those last few points, I was in the mindset that if I see the ball, I’m going for it,” Bone said. “In that moment, it was just an instinct move. I literally laid out, threw my arm out there, and luckily the ball went straight up and not off to the side.”

Senior Tanner Dougherty made certain Bone’s pop fly did not go to waste by placing a shot over a block and down the line to tie the score at 24.

“I was like, ‘We have this opportunity, we have to go now,’” Dougherty said. “I was very relieved that it happened to work out that way.”

Tied at 25, a Marquette service error and an unreturnable serve by SLUH senior Michael Yemm gave the Jr. Bills the first set 29-27 and kept the streak alive.

In the second set, Marquette led by three points on three different occasions, but after tying the score at 11, SLUH went on a 10-1 run to take control, eventually winning 25-19 and pushing their set winning streak to 134 in a row.

Marquette (10-7) had only 12 minutes to recover from an intense 17-25, 29-27, 15-12 victory against De Smet in a semifinal match, the Mustangs' second three-set encounter of the day, but instead of being emotionally drained, the Mustangs were inspired and went toe-to-toe with SLUH in the title match.

“To fight and battle all day speaks volumes to the character of our guys. I cannot express how proud I am right now,” Marquette coach Andrew Hummert said.

In the opening set against SLUH, senior Andrew Young used his 6-foot-8 wingspan to execute a left-handed block and a sensational dig as the Mustangs opened a 17-13 lead.

The Jr. Bills, normally beaming with self-confidence and moving with swagger, stood stationary, sometimes tousling their hair in puzzlement, forcing Cheak to use a timeout.

“Marquette did a good job getting us off-balance and putting a lot of pressure on us,” Cheak said. “During the timeout, we really just focused on one point at a time.”

Those points started from the excellent serves of senior Craig Ortwerth, who Cheak inserted into the game to serve in that pressure-filled moment.

“Coming off the bench, there’s a lot of energy going through me, but I just tried to be aggressive, get (Marquette) out of system and that makes our jobs a lot easier,” Ortwerth said.

Ortwerth served five successive points, most of them finished by the right arm of Bone, who put away four kills after the timeout to give SLUH a 19-18 lead.

“Even though we don’t really care about the set streak, we know that it’s there, and we’re acting dumb if we don’t think that (our opponents) also know about it,” Bone said. “At that point, when we’re down, I just zone everything out, play my own game, play off my guys and everything clicks.”

But much like their semifinal victory against De Smet, the Mustangs kept fighting. A kill by freshman Alex Danyluck followed by a block by freshman Noah Landewe gave Marquette a chance at three set points with the score 24-21.

Another timeout followed, and while SLUH players walked slowly into the huddle, Dougherty jovially skipped toward the bench, trying to reignite the confidence and relaxation his teammates often exude.

“I wasn’t stressed, and I was trying to make sure no one else was stressed. The point coming up was just any other point,” Dougherty said.

While the dire situation may have seemed foreign to SLUH fans, the players had experienced it before.

“We run a drill called 5-before-2 where we have to get five points before the other team gets two, and I reminded them that we do this in practice a lot,” Cheak said. “With our senior leaders, they were like, ‘Let’s battle, one point at a time.’”

That mentality was exemplified by SLUH senior Michael Yemm, who on successive plays, blasted a powerful kill and tapped a perfectly-placed winner over the Marquette block to slice the deficit to 24-23.

“We have complete faith in each other that we’re going to make the plays that need to be made,” Yemm said.

And Bone executed the dig on the next play that ultimately saved the game and the streak.

“The comeback says a lot about our team because we can handle a lot of pressure, but that game says more about Marquette and how good they are. They played their hearts out,” Bone said.