Boys volleyball season preview: Coaches face challenge of developing new players after canceled season

Boys volleyball is back, but the effect of losing an entire season because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be felt for years to come.
More than many other spring team sports, boys volleyball relies on the high school season to recruit and develop players. While most schools have a crop of baseball and soccer players who have played since they were young, many of the area’s boys volleyball coaches take raw athletes and teach them the sport from scratch.
Many successful programs, especially the smaller ones in Class 3, have a proven system of taking athletic freshmen and turning them into elite volleyball players over their four-year career. The lost year has taken away 25 percent of that growth.
“The low numbers are probably the biggest thing right now,” Affton coach Brian Boehm said. “There aren’t as many kids playing so they're not drawing that interest, they’re not going to go and play club maybe in the summer and potentially have a chance to make college team or something like that."
Boehm said for the first time in 10 years Affton won’t field a freshmen team.
The Cougars aren’t alone. Numbers across the area are down.
“Basically, our sophomores are still in their freshmen season and your juniors are still in their sophomore season,” Fort Zumwalt South coach Matt Whitmore said. “I think that goes for a lot of schools. It's going to be an interesting road to navigate. I think this year we may not see as big of an impact, but going forward for the next couple of years I think you will see potentially some more negative effects from the whole missing the season.”
And even where numbers are still up, varsity match experience is lacking.
Parkway Central has full junior varsity and freshman teams but a varsity crew that will have to learn on the fly.
“We are doing a lot of a lot more fundamental work than we've done in past years just to redevelop good habits,” Colts coach Tom Schaefer said. “Just trying to make sure that we're doing things correctly and just help ourselves out.”
Smaller schools are not the only ones dealing with inexperience.
Traditional Class 4 power De Smet has a talented team but zero varsity experience.
“We have enough depth that they're not playing varsity until their junior or senior year,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “Having lost their junior year, they don't know what it's like being a big (Metro Catholic Conference) match, a big match against SLUH, a big match against Lafayette. It's going to affect everyone, and it will be a weird first half of the season with teams just trying to find their identity.”
Volleyball recruits itself. Many coaches believe the hardest part to building a program is getting athletes to simply try it.
The speed, pace and power hook athletes to the sport once they are exposed to it, which is why the lost season could have a ripple effect. Potentially a whole class of athletes could lose that exposure.
And with many schools still in virtual hybrids, that in-building recruiting continues to be stunted.
“We don't have these kids coming to school all the time,” Boehm said. “They're doing virtual, so usually I'll recruit these kids in P.E. class or whatever and I don't have that opportunity this year.”
Adding to the change is the switch from a best-of-three to a best-of-five set format.
Coaches will have to navigate lower numbers, while not exposing players to overuse injuries. But on the other hand, the extra playing time could help make up for the lost year of experience.
“It'll get us a little more court time,” Schaefer said. “We'll be able to try to develop a few things in those first few matches and hopefully get through the really rough part of the beginning of our season.”
Coaches also have to adapt to new strategy and opportunities.
“I think especially going three out of five, you're going to see a lot more teams kind of mixing some things up, trying some new things,” Haffner said. “It doesn't do us much to say, ‘Oh we won in three straight sets.’ I just think, you win the first two, let's give some guys chances and let's try some new things.”
Heading into last season, there were plans to expand into the Kansas City area with the plan to have the Kansas City teams join in the postseason within the next couple of seasons. Those close to the expansion effort say it is unclear whether the lost season has delayed that timeline.
One thing that is known is that boys volleyball is back. While the lost season may be felt over the next season or two, area programs are proceeding business as usual.
“I don't think we've modified our expectations at all,” Whitmore said. “I think we just have to be a little more patient as coaches and understand that some of our guys are a season behind.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Quentin Bartlett, senior, Pattonville
A 5-foot-9 defensive dynamo who was a key part to the Pirates' run to the Class 4 semifinals in 2019. One of the area's top liberos, Bartlett can cover a large part of the court and his excellent serve receive helps the transition into the Pirates' attack. The team's defensive captain, he led the Pirates with 167 digs as a sophomore.
Matt Cosgrove, senior, Parkway West
Quickly developed into one of the area's most dominant attackers after picking up the sport as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 outside hitter was one of the area's kills leaders as a sophomore, averaging 3.79 a set while leading Parkway West to a 20-8-1 record and a district title. The Penn State recruit also led the Longhorns in serve receive.
George Henken, junior, St. Louis U. High
The 6-foot-4 setter helped lead the Jr. Billikens to the Class 4 championship as a freshman. Henken averaged almost nine assists as the Jr. Billikens went 31-1 in 2019. His court awareness and leadership have developed even thanks to his high-level club experience. Henken already is fielding several college offers, including some from the Ivy League.
Rolen Lively, junior, Mehlville
6-foot-6 middle hitter has yet to play on a varsity match but will be a key cog if the Panthers are going to get back to the Class 3 championship match. Lively's club experience should help in the transition. Lively's older brother Ryan was a Post-Dispatch All-Metro first teamer in 2019 while leading the Panthers to a 28-5 record.
Preston Weaver, senior, Edwardsville
Multisport athlete just finished an abbreviated basketball season for the Tigers. A 6-foot-1 setter, he is the only Tigers player with varsity experience after the program graduated 11 seniors last year. Weaver's experience, court awareness and his ability to navigate the floor will be counted on as an inexperienced but talented Tigers team comes to together on the fly.