St. Louis U. High boys volleyball coach Jeff Cheak knows no one is going to feel sorry for his team.

SLUH graduated one of the winningest senior classes in Missouri prep sports history, regardless of sport. The group helped power the Jr. Billikens to four successive state championships. The program is riding a 74-match winning streak and has won 130 of its last 131 sets.

“Last year's group was extremely special and one of the things they had done is kind of teach this current group the importance of working in the gym,” Cheak said. “I think the history or tradition of SLUH volleyball is how hard we work in the practice gym and I think this group has been off to a good start with how hard we're working.”

To be fair, the cupboard isn’t completely bare.

Junior Jack Krausz is poised to take more of a role at outside hitter. The 6-foot-5 kills machine averaged 2.29 spikes last season after transferring from Kirkwood, where he averaged 2.60 kills as a freshman.

“He's ready to be the guy and be the guy who in practice has to set that tone every day similar to what those graduating seniors did last year,” Cheak said. “I think early in the year that's the part that probably I love to see the most right now is just how vocal he's been in the gym and how hard he's working.”

Middle hitters Victor Lazzaretti and Will Blaisdell also return.

Brooklyn Hollender will be the libero. Cheak said he is set to carry on the strong back row tradition at SLUH.

“The piece that I've been most impressed with is just his leadership,” Cheak said. “Similar to Jack, that guy's been working harder than anybody else in the gym.”

The biggest hole will be replacing two-time player of the year George Henken at setter. Seniors Ethan Keutzer and Henry Azar will split time and compete for the role.

One of the most interesting competitions is at right-side hitter and the other outside hitter positions. Sophomore Luke Schall figured to man one of those spots but he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the club season, opening a spot being contested by several players.

“I think it's going to be a fun year in high school,” Cheak said. “I'm really excited. I think there's eight teams off the top of my head that are kind of in the top tier. I think you're going to see kind of a ping pong back and forth around who those top seeds are. It should be a fun one.”

St. Dominic adjusts to new role

The Crusaders no longer have the luxury of flying below the radar.

“I know what our records are like, I know what players I have like the boys and the girls,” St. Dominic coach Maggie Allen said. “I do feel like we're typically underestimated.”

That won’t be the case this season considering St. Dominic is the defending Class 3 state champion.

Repeating won’t be easy after graduating 10 seniors, but the returners haven’t changed their expectations.

“What's different this year is that it feels like anything less than that feels like a disappointment, which is not right,” Allen said.

Senior Luke Zelnis is a huge reason why the Crusaders still have such high expectations. A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, the All-Metro first teamer averaged 3.49 kills and blasted a team-high 46 aces.

He has taken his leadership to the next level this season.

“I'm super proud of how he's taking this team under his wing,” Allen said. “His volleyball IQ is just out of this world. So getting him to be able to work with those around him and push them to be better and push them to be faster and doing things better and the way that he looks at the game and him sharing those insights, that's what's been a game changer for us in this preseason.”

Luke’s younger brother Carter Zelnis, a sophomore, also returns at middle hitter. Allen said Carter was the team’s unsung hero last year.

“Him and Luke could not be any more different,” Allen said. “Their personalities are totally different. The way they play volleyball is totally different. They have a really unique like cool relationship with each other too. They're not super competitive with each other … but they are so different in like the best ways. Carter is much more outgoing and louder. I think that we'll see some more leadership type stuff from him this year also.”

Junior libero Noah Schuessler also returns and will be a team captain along with Luke Zelnis.

“He also has improved so much since last year,” Allen said. “His ball control in serve receive has gotten better. Him just running my defense makes the transition from having graduated 10 seniors, but still having those key pieces in Carter and Luke and Noah still on this team from last year, makes it not feel like that it’s not that big of a change. We're just going to hit the ground running.”

O'Fallon looks to build on state run

The Panthers advanced to state for the second time in school history last season and have the pieces to make another run at a postseason trip up north.

O’Fallon returns six seniors, including all-state performers Camryn Sheehan and Nathan Finck. Sheehan, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the team averaging 3.14 kills last season while Finck, a 6-foot-3 middle hitter, was second with 2.82 kills.

They are the only two returning starters from last season.

“Their leadership and experience is top notch,” O’Fallon coach Amy Sheehan said. “At practice, they compete to their fullest. They make sure that all of their teammates are on board with what they're striving to do.”

Senior Matthew Kulp will take over at setter.

“Matthew just being an athlete, he's a soccer player,” Sheehan said. “He played in junior high, but then he took a couple years off and he came back, and I'm ready for him to be the quarterback of our team.”

O’Fallon will count on returners Matthew Hettenhausen, Christian McGowan, Clint Hertzler and Jack Costello. Hettenhausen got valuable experience last season and will provide leadership. McGowan provides depth at middle hitter and Hertzler and Costello are competing to be the leader on the back row.

O’Fallon will play a challenging schedule including the Lafayette Tournament and it will open the season with a tournament at Chicago Marist. The hope is to best prepare for a deep playoff run against the best Chicago has to offer.

“We make our schedule tough,” Sheehan said. “We go to St. Louis. We play SLUH, De Smet, CBC, Oakville. So, that's how we prepare for those for the playoffs is to make our schedule tough, and hopefully we can be prepared at the end of the season.”

MSHSAA approval vote in April

The long-term goal of moving boys volleyball from club status to official sport recognition by the Missouri State High School Activities Association is close to reality.

Several teams in the Kansas City area are now in their second season of varsity play, bringing the number of teams above 50, which is the number needed to vote for official recognition by MSHSAA. The matter will be on a ballot sent to member schools in April and the results should be known in May.

John Hawkey, vice president of the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association, said there are advantages to moving to official recognition from its current status as an emerging sport.

“One, the security of the sport at schools,” Hawkey said. “When schools try to have to make budget cuts and things like that, full sanctioned MSHSAA sports will get more representation or credit than club type sports. But also just for the sport itself. With MSHSAA, more representation of the state will begin to get involved. The schools in Springfield will start playing, Columbia schools will start playing, Jeff City schools will start playing, so we’ll start having boys volleyball growing across the entire state and giving young men an opportunity to play this sport.”

The Kansas City schools will compete in the postseason and De Smet and Marquette will travel to Kansas City for the first time for a tournament next week.

Growth also continues in the Metro East with Bunker Hill and Gibault fielding teams. Boys volleyball long has been sanctioned as an official sport with the Illinois High School Activities Association due to its popularity in Chicago.

“It's exploding and it's so awesome to see because it's leading to so much more competitive volleyball,” Althoff coach Tony Miner said. “It's one of the best kept secrets in sports. It's so fast paced and not a lot of people think excitement when they hear boys volleyball until they see it.”