Boys volleyball season preview notebook: St. Pius X, Hazelwood West among five new programs

The perseverance of St. Pius X senior Joseph Lehn paid off.

Lehn has been trying to spearhead the creation of a Lancers boys volleyball team since he stepped on campus as a freshman. He finally found a coach in Maura Rabun.

“He came to me at the beginning of the school year and was like, ‘Do you want to do this,’ because he knew I played in college and I played at Lutheran South,” Rabun said.

St. Pius is one of five schools that is a newcomer to the varsity boys volleyball scene this spring in Missouri along with Hazelwood West, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, Soldan and Saxony Lutheran in Jackson. That brings the total of teams to 47, just three shy of the minimum needed to move from club sport to being officially sanctioned and managed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Hazelwood West coach Michael Vaughn will field an 11-member varsity squad, with another 13 players on JV. It is a restart for the Wildcats program, which originally was disbanded about 20 years ago.

“We had a total of about 30 boys who came and tried out this year,” said Vaughn, who has coached the West girls team for 15 years. “Ever since they heard that there was going to be a program, we had a good turnout in open gyms. We probably had anywhere between 25 to 35 boys that would show up almost every single open gym.”

Both coaches have faced unique challenges in starting a program from scratch.

Vaughn said the biggest obstacle at West was proving there was enough interest.

Rabun said her biggest challenges have come with the extras that come with being the head coach, including stats reporting and paperwork.

Both coaches credit their respective athletic directors — Subrinia Chappelle at Hazelwood West and Tilden Watson at St. Pius — for supporting the new programs.

Both coaches have similar goals, have fun and get better each day.

“Every single boy on this team has never played competitive volleyball,” Vaughn said. “So they were they were basically given a crash course to varsity volleyball and competitive volleyball right away.”

West has natural rivals with Pattonville and Ritenour, old Suburban North foes. Pattonville has made the Class 4 semifinals in the past two seasons that volleyball has been played.

“It's awesome to see that the North County schools can compete with the big boys now,” Vaughn said. “With a lot of hard work and a lot of focus, we can hopefully give other teams a run for their money as Pattonville has been doing the last several years.”

St. Pius already has a rich volleyball tradition on the girls side with three state championships and 10 final four appearances.

Rabun said the girls program has been a big help.

“Joseph (Lehn) actually managed the girls team so the girls coach trained him and helped him get ready for our upcoming season so I thought that was really awesome,” Rabun said. “And the same thing with our setter (Manny Verzola), he was also a manager and some of the girls players are managers for me. So they actually help me with a lot of back-end stuff, like taking stats and making Twitter accounts.”

While Lehn and Verzola have volleyball experience, most of the Lancers players do not. However, the school’s star athletes in other sports, such as quarterback Collin Smith, are giving volleyball a try.

What the Lancers lack in experience, they make up for in athleticism.

“A lot of them don't know volleyball, so I want them to start understanding volleyball and understanding how fun it is,” Rabun said. “We've only been at it for two weeks and they're getting it down.”

DE SMET MOVES TO CLASS 3

The road to state will look markedly different for the Spartans this season as they drop from Class 4 and will compete in Class 3 for the first time.

“In mid-February I got the inkling, looking at enrollment numbers and knowing how it goes with the championship factor and all those things,” De Smet coach Tim Haffner said. “We've been super unlucky the last couple of years that we've been in districts with Vianney or SLUH repeatedly and then we have tough first round quarterfinal matchups, and so the way the success championship factor works now, it looked to be that maybe we weren't going to be in Class 4.”

The Spartans return a team that could compete in either class.

Tyler Zippay ran a 5-1 last season averaging 6.73 assists as a freshman, Junior Evan Gresham played libero for the first time and outside hitter Trent Massey (1.56 kills) was still adjusting after transferring from O’Fallon last season.

Middle hitters Pete Brueggestrass (1.07 kills) and Alex Rodriguez (1.25 kills) and outside hitter James Zippay (3.22 kills) round out a strong returning core.

“I think the guys know who we have returning and they know how valuable that another year of experience is,” Haffner said.

This is a group that took an undefeated Pattonville team to five sets in the quarterfinals. The sting of that defeat still serves as motivation for the Spartans.

While De Smet may be a favorite in a wide-open Class 3 race, nothing will be taken for granted.

“We have guys that are very focused on this is what they want to accomplish,” Haffner said. “And we have guys that are very, very coachable. They're coming to me every day after practice and saying, what about this? What about that? How can I improve here? And it's just a coach's dream.”

Haffner, himself, is attempting to finish a dream season. Last fall, he led Cor Jesu to the Class 5 girls volleyball state championship.

Should De Smet capture the Class 3 title, Haffner would become the first coach in Missouri history to win multiple state championships in the same school year, according to Post-Dispatch records.

“I thought about it,” Haffner said. “I've talked about it with a couple of other coaches and I would love to have that conversation with you after the last game. We'll see what happens.”

EDWARDSVILLE LOOKS TO TAKE NEXT STEP

A year ago, the Tigers began the season literally going day to day.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Illinois meant Edwardsville couldn’t travel to usual tournaments in Chicago or even go across the river to face the top Missouri teams. A postseason wasn’t even planned until the virus numbers improved and statewide restrictions were lifted midway through the season.

But Edwardsville finished with a 13-2 record and fell one win short from a trip to state. Now the focus it building on that run.

“There's going to be a lot of players that are going to be playing diverse roles depending on what we need in that given day and the boys have been wonderful about understanding that,” Edwardsville coach Scott Smith said. “I'm telling you, hey, I might need you to play this position. We need you to play outside. You might be playing middle this day.”

All eyes will be on junior setter Wyatt Blunt, who replaces first-team All-Metro standout Preston Weaver.

“Wyatt has a real cool demeanor,” Smith said. “He always has. He played for me in the middle school as well. He likes the challenge and I think that why he's going to be good.”

Blunt will be setting a strong set of hitters. Evan Reid (3.45 kills) and Jacob Geison (2.47 kills) will attack from the outside, John Kreke will be the primary middle hitter and lefty Zach Hoffman will man the right-side.

Senior Tyler Chrenka could be one of the area’s best liberos.

“If we can have strong net defense, we are going to be very successful,” Smith said. “It's not that we're lacking right now, but that is the area of the most improvement that's possible.”