Ben Villhard had never been so nervous in his life.

A backup sophomore setter on the Vianney boys volleyball team, Villhard assumed he would have a front row seat to watch All-Metro senior setter Ryan Juengel run the Golden Griffins offense in a Class 4 semifinal last May against Francis Howell North.

Those plans changed in an instant when Juengel injured his knee before the match.

“My friend noticed it before I did,” Villhard said. “He's like, ‘Did you see Ryan limp off the court?’ I was like, ‘No, what happened?’ He’s like, ‘He got hurt high-fiving John Wolf.’ My heart started pumping like crazy.”

Predictably, Villhard and the Golden Griffins struggled at the outset as he settled into the match. Howell North capitalized by taking a 10-0 lead to start the match.

But Villhard found his game and Vianney pulled out a thrilling 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12 win to advance to the state championship match.

“The 10-0 lead they had in the first set was kind of a mood killer,” Villhard said. “I was a little nervous. But once we started climbing back and we lost that game by like two or three and that definitely brought my confidence up.”

Now a junior, the 6-foot-2 Villhard is now the unquestioned maestro of the Vianney offense.

Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said coming through in that stress-filled pressure cooker should only help Villhard.

“Ben looks good,” Gabbert said. “He's working hard on all the little things that he has to do to become better. He's a very knowledgeable volleyball player. He's got some good volleyball IQ and he definitely knows how to move the ball around and get it to the guys that need it.”

One of those guys is Braxton Pritchett, arguably one of the best middle hitters in the area.

The connection between Villhard and Pritchett showed in that semifinal. Pritchett finished with 10 kills, including the game-winner, and four blocks.

But it was his emotional leadership that meant the most to Villhard.

“I just remember him saying, ‘This is your game, man. It's your time to shine,’ ” Villhard said. “He had full faith in me the whole time, which I was super proud of. I gave him a bunch of kills that game. I just kept feeding it to him and we've always kind of had a good connection. That was the first time we really showed it and it was super exciting.”

Pritchett, a senior, will look to build on is 2.31 kills a game average.

“He works hard at improving his craft,” Gabbert said. “He's going to be a formidable weapon for us.”

Pritchett’s leaping ability allows him to play the position much taller than his 6-foot-2 frame and he hits one of the hardest balls in the area.

Villhard said Pritchett’s unique athletic ability changes the way he sets him.

“He jumps so high and he's so fast and so quick and I have to set him a lot different than my other middles,” Villhard said. “But if we get the connection down, it's going to be really fun.”

If that connection is good, then Vianney has a chance to make a run at the school’s 18th state championship and first since 2013.

While Villhard and Pritchett are set in their roles, there is plenty of competition for the other spots on the floor. Gabbert said the Griffins have a plethora of young but talented players vying for outside and right-side hitter positions as well as at libero.

“They've got plenty of talent,” Gabbert said. “They're just waiting for their opportunity to prove what they can do in a real game, and I think they're going to step up.”

Vianney currently has six players competing for three attacking positions and four battling for the one libero spot.

Gabbert said he plans to experiment with different players and rotations in the early part of the season.

“It's a crowded situation,” Gabbert said. “It's a competitive one, which is good. I know the kids have good attitudes about it, so I think it can only help us. You come back in five weeks and I'll be able to answer who's going to be our key guy better.”

The young attackers will have to find a way to replace All-Metro outside hitter Drew Langhauser’s 4.12 kills a set. Replacing that production will not only put points on the board, but it will keep the opposing block honest against Pritchett in the middle.

While the hitters are out to establish themselves on the varsity level, Villhard has full confidence in them after setting them on the JV and club levels.

“A lot of these guys I have been playing with for a long time,” Villhard said. “I've got a really good connection with most of the pins already. So who plays doesn't really change too much with me. They all kind of run the same because they're all just kind of like sitting around 6-foot, super athletes, that can score the ball, so it's not actually as hard as you think it would be.”

While Vianney is a traditional volleyball power, Class 4 is wide open with more schools having the talent to make a championship run than in past years.

Gabbert believes the Golden Griffins are one of the those teams, as long as the team’s confidence remains high especially while the starters and rotation is worked out in the first month or so of the season.

“Our chemistry is really good,” Gabbert said. “The guys really respect each other and respect the work that each one is doing in the gym. I think what we need to find out is can these inexperienced guys come in and make big plays in big moments in games? I think that they can and I think that they believe in themselves.”

Boys volleyball players to watch Alex Danyluck, sophomore, Marquette Even though he is just a sophomore, Danyluck will take on a huge leadership role on a Mustangs team with high expectations. Part of a volleyball family, the 6-foot-3 setter averaged 4.18 assists and 1.71 kills a set in a 6-2 system and served up a team-high 69 aces as a freshman. Danyluck’s overall abilities should benefit with a year of maturity and high-level club experience. Jack Goedde, senior, Parkway West A four-year varsity starter, Goedde was an emotional leader for a Longhorns team that won the Class 3 championship in 2021 and returned to the title match last year. The 6-foot outside hitter averaged 1.85 kills and was a leader in serve receive as a junior. A multi-sport athlete, Goedde is the captain of both the volleyball team and the football team, on which he played wide receiver and strong safety. Jack Hendrix, junior, Webster Groves The 6-footer was thrown into the fire at the setter position but excelled and grew through the experience. Despite a lack of experience, Hendrix was among area leaders, averaging 9.86 assists each set. Look for him to build on that this season with more consistency with his ball placement after an offseason of high-level club under his belt. Nick Jansen, senior, Althoff A 6-foot-3 spiking machine, the outside hitter led the area in kills last season with an average of 5.67 each set. Jansen is a six-rotation player who put down a team-high 54 aces and was a leader in serve receive as a junior. Physically and mentally stronger after a standout club season, Jansen’s volleyball IQ has grown and his confidence in his decision making should make him an even bigger offensive force. Trent Massey, senior, De Smet The outside hitter did it all for a Spartans team that advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last season. Massey averaged 2.98 kills, served up a team-best 34 aces and was a leader in serve receive. A beach volleyball player, his volleyball intelligence and leadership will be key this year’s team and his athleticism allows him to play much taller than his 6-foot-1 frame.