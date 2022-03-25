Boys volleyball season preview spotlight: Bone takes football mentality on court as SLUH seeks to extend championship run

St. Louis U. High boys volleyball coach Jeff Cheak watched Jr. Billikens’ football games last fall with his heart in his throat.

While he wanted SLUH to win, just as importantly two of his senior starters — outside hitter Phillip Bone and libero Craig Ortwerth — played prominent roles on the gridiron.

“I watched a lot of their games online, and I just laugh because every time they played, ‘I'm like, OK, they're good. They made the catch. And they got they got the tackle. OK, cool,’ ” Cheak said. “Yes, there's anxious moments while they're playing.”

Both made it through the football season relatively unscathed.

Now, they are focused on helping lead SLUH to a fourth consecutive Class 4 state championship and sixth out of the last seven seasons played.

“The goal resets every single year,” Bone said. “What we did last year, what we did two years ago, I mean, it was great, but that's also in the past.”

Bone, a returning All-Metro first teamer, led SLUH with 3.68 kills per set last season. He also was a starting safety and captain on the football team.

“As far as which one I'll play in college, right now it's probably looking towards more volleyball, but as far as which one I like to play more, they will always have an equal amount of love in my heart,” Bone said.

While volleyball long has enjoyed a similar skillset crossover with basketball, Bone said he brings his football mentality to the court as well.

“In football if I make a mistake, playing the secondary, I get beat or something like that, I've got to move right on to the next play,” Bone said. “It's the exact same way in volleyball. If I mess up, you got to just move on right away because there's no time to waste in either sport.”

Bone also said he uses the same explosiveness when going up high to knock down a pass as he does attacking the volleyball.

Cheak believes playing safety has helped Bone’s vision on the court.

“At safety you get to kind of see everything in front of you and use your vision to anticipate and trying to cut off that route or take the right angle to the receiver,” Cheak said. “On the volleyball side, trying to quickly determine the route of the approach and kind of position yourself around that approach.”

Bone also has worked on his leadership this year, including reading a pair of books suggested by SLUH assistant coach Jeff Pieschel. He credits those books for helping him push through some hard times and for deepening his love for volleyball.

“One of them was about volleyball and one of them was about leadership,” Bone said. “I still have those books and I still look at them sometimes.”

Bone forms a potent setter-hitter duo with senior George Henken, the reigning All-Metro player of the year. Henken averaged 9.89 assists last season and led the Jr. Billikens with 78 aces.

“George is George,” Cheak said. “He's even becoming more vocal and more confident with taking on that leadership role.”

With Henken and Bone leading the way, SLUH was dominant last season becoming the first team in the rally scoring era to not drop a set the entire season. But Henken said the Jr. Billikens aren’t resting on the past.

“It's obviously in the back of our minds that we haven't lost a set, but we're definitely more focused on having a strong, regular season and having our best play for the for the state playoff run,” Henken said.

Cheak added, “There's a lot of luck that goes into that, too. So, that is definitely not even on our radar of what we've been worried about this year.”

Henken has plenty of attacking options to choose from.

Bone and Michael Yemm (2.71 Kills) return as outside hitters and sophomore Jack Krausz transferred from Kirkwood after leading the Pioneers by averaging 2.60 kills as a freshmen. Will Blaisdell (1.32 kills) and Victor Lazzaretti (1.10 kills) have the potential to form one of the area’s best tandem of middles.

Ortwerth and Tanner Dougherty lead the back row and Cheak said both are among the best SLUH’s had in the libero category.

“They come fly in and just make these ridiculous touches and their serve receive is top notch,” Cheak said.