Boys volleyball spotlight: Bartlett provides backbone to Pattonville's potent attack

Quentin Bartlett made it a point to correct his new coach.
First-year Pattonville boys volleyball coach Jenell Franken said she thought her star libero was 5-foot-9, but Bartlett insisted he was closer to 6 foot.
“He informed me he was at least 5-11, if not 6 (foot),” Franken said. “I was like, oh, my bad.”
For the record, Bartlett is 5-foot-10 — and one-half inch.
Bartlett doesn’t look the part of a libero, back-row players who typically are short and slender. His height plus and bigger frame can lead to a tendency to underestimate him.
But Pattonville opponents quickly learn that is a mistake.
“Once they see that like I can run around the court and get to almost any ball, they'll go rethink who they’re serving it to,” Bartlett said.
If Bartlett continues his lights-out play on the Pirates back row, he can be as tall as he wants to be.
Bartlett is a big reason Pattonville (26-0) is the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. He is the team leader in serve receive and he has a team-best 212 digs.
“He's a leader of the whole team,” Franken said. “He gets us going in practice. We know that we can go to him and be like, ‘Hey, go get the guys and get them started on their warmup.’ Everybody trusts him and relies on him. It's really fun to watch, too, because he kind of directs traffic in the back row and keeps everybody going.”
Liberos typically are the unsung heroes of any winning volleyball team, and Pattonville is no exception.
Hitters Cole Schuler (4.18 kills a game) and David Polster (3.68 kills) naturally get credit as two of the area’s top attackers, as does setter Matthew Reese, whose 9.3 assists a set average is among the best in the area. But none of those players would be as effective without a solid back row touch from Bartlett to create a smooth transition from defense to offense.
“What impresses me the most is his ability to read and react,” Franken said. “He is a very good reader. He reads the other teams and their serves and their hitters, and he's able to make that move and make that play.”
Bartlett only started playing libero his sophomore season to crack the varsity roster.
He quickly took to the position, posting a team-high 167 digs and leading the Pirates in serve receive as they advanced all the way to the Class 4 semifinals in 2019 before losing to eventual state champion St. Louis U. High.
“I'd say probably the biggest challenge was just to learn how to read a hitter and read a serve,” Bartlett said.
His time as a hitter sped up the process and now the student has become the teacher.
“Now I just watch every team's hits in warmups to see tendencies or if they have a star player,” Bartlett said. “And I tell my defensive specialist, ‘Hey, watch this guy. Hey, this guy went line a lot, or this guy went across a lot.’ ”
Bartlett also showed his toughness in that match against SLUH, playing the second set with a fractured hand after injuring it in pregame warmups.
“I was praying that they weren't serving my hands,” Bartlett said. “It was really rough.”
He also chips in offensively from the service line.
Bartlett has 24 aces and is among the area’s leaders in points per set (2.32), points per serve (.56), serve efficiency (29.2) and serve percentage (94.16).
Next year, Bartlett will continue his career at Missouri Baptist, where he will major in sports management. He hopes to be a scout for a professional sports team.
But there’s a little unfinished business this season. Bartlett and his fellow seniors want to end their careers with a state championship.
“It's been a lot of fun,” Franken said. “I am kind of dreading that it's May already. I have a huge senior class and I really enjoyed coaching them.”
This group has continued the tradition set by Pattonville standouts of the past such as Auston Bonte’ and Cole Cwiklowski.
Bartlett said there is a pride in continuing that tradition and passing it down to the next group of Pirates.
“A lot of the younger classmates come and watch our games and I was at that I was at that point, too, when I was in eighth grade,” Bartlett said. “You're coming out here and watching Auston Bonte’ play, Jake Richardson play, Cole Cwiklowski, I just think that maybe if you can get more kids like that, you still have a very strong program.”