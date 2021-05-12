Boys volleyball spotlight: Bartlett provides backbone to Pattonville's potent attack

Quentin Bartlett made it a point to correct his new coach.

First-year Pattonville boys volleyball coach Jenell Franken said she thought her star libero was 5-foot-9, but Bartlett insisted he was closer to 6 foot.

“He informed me he was at least 5-11, if not 6 (foot),” Franken said. “I was like, oh, my bad.”

For the record, Bartlett is 5-foot-10 — and one-half inch.

Bartlett doesn’t look the part of a libero, back-row players who typically are short and slender. His height plus and bigger frame can lead to a tendency to underestimate him.

But Pattonville opponents quickly learn that is a mistake.

“Once they see that like I can run around the court and get to almost any ball, they'll go rethink who they’re serving it to,” Bartlett said.

If Bartlett continues his lights-out play on the Pirates back row, he can be as tall as he wants to be.

Bartlett is a big reason Pattonville (26-0) is the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. He is the team leader in serve receive and he has a team-best 212 digs.