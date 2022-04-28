Boys volleyball spotlight: Chittakhone leaves tradition of excellence as he ends 25-year tenure at St. Mary's

St. Mary’s boys volleyball coach Johnny Chittakhone will always wear the jacket with pride.

The custom-made garment is hard to miss. The black and green jacket lists the Dragons’ accomplishments on the court.

It started as an idea by a parent for a shirt in 2006.

“I said, you know, I'll put this on a jacket,” Chittakhone said.

He had the foresight to design it so numbers for championships could be added. That was a good call.

Chittakhone has decided to step down after this, his 25th season, at the helm. Under his leadership in the last quarter decade, St. Mary’s has become a state volleyball power.

The Dragons have won five state titles, been to 10 state championship matches and appeared in 15 final fours under Chittakhone. Since 2000, Chittakhone’s teams have posted a 379-223-21 record.

“I was lucky enough to have athletes come out and play volleyball, some who never played volleyball before,” Chittakhone said. “But I think if they are an athlete, I could teach them how to play volleyball.”

Chittakhone, 52, said family commitments led to the decision. He has two girls playing high school volleyball at Kirkwood and wants to spend more time with them.

He still plans to continue to coach on the club level for Rockwood Thunder.

Chittakhone arrived at St. Mary’s in 1997, having never been a high school head coach before. A graduate of Pattonville High, he played for and later became a student assistant under Terry Funderburk, the longtime Pirates coach who was inducted into the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association hall of fame in 2018.

“He had his own philosophy, but I noticed when he does things, he does it a certain way and he sticks with his plan,” Chittakhone said. “And so, I noticed those things and being disciplined. Don't just ad-lib things, be disciplined in how you want to do things and execute it, be excellent about it. I think that's what Terry did. It's just a way of doing things.”

Chittakhone’s program had a simple motto — tradition of excellence.

“At St. Mary’s we have a saying that you learn volleyball excellent and you play excellent volleyball,” Chittakhone said.

Excellence has been St. Mary’s calling card during Chittakhone’s tenure.

His teams haven’t always been the tallest or the fastest, but they were never outhustled and seldom beat themselves.

“You play a Johnny Chittakhone team, it was going to be a team that never gave up,” former De Smet coach John Hawkey said. “They were going to fight on every single ball, dive through the benches. This was a team that was going to give everything they had, no matter what the talent level may be. So they're one of the most frustrating teams I've ever had to coach against because they could do anything.”

St. Mary’s and Vianney have had several memorable postseason meetings.

“Johnny's teams were always so well prepared and one the best defensive teams you'll ever play,” longtime Vianney coach Jeff Gabbert said. “It can be really frustrating when you play them. You had to be prepared for that. You had to get to tell your attackers don't overswing it, don't get frustrated, because they're going to dig a lot of balls.”

Gabbert was inducted into the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches hall of fame in 2018. He believes Chittakhone will join him one day.

“The first thing that comes to mind is his intensity and passion for the game,” Gabbert said.

Hawkey, who now serves as vice president of the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association, said Chittakhone has been instrumental in helping the growth of the sport in the region.

“He's a good salesman,” Hawkey said. “He loves the sport, and so when you start talking to him about it, you're going to feel his love and energy and you're going to want to go take the court. And that's what you see from his players.”

Chittakhone’s road to volleyball hasn’t always been easy.

His parents escaped from Laos in 1978 after being targeted for a re-education camp when Chittakhone was 8 years old. They spent two years in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to the United States on Feb. 2, 1980.

Chittakhone had a younger brother die from pneumonia while in the refugee camp. His other brother was born in the camp.

He is proud of his background and incorporated some of his parents' influence into his coaching.

“My mom and dad's philosophy was teach the older kids how to do things and do them correctly,” Chittakhone said. “Then the older kids teach the younger kids and that's basically what I did at St. Mary's. I teach the older kids how to do things and if things don't go the way they were supposed to, I will pull the senior captains aside and say, ‘Hey, what's going on here? Why are they not doing what they're supposed to do?’ Yeah, that's something that I think a lot of seniors took pride in being in a leadership role and mentoring the younger kids.”

Chittakhone thanked St. Mary’s for giving him a chance 25 years ago. He will miss the players who gave everything they had for the program on and off the court.

“I think one of the best things to me is that I always get compliments from other coaches and other parents on how well behaved they are,” Chittakhone said. “So I take pride in that because that's what tradition of excellence is about.”