If Oakville senior Aiden Curcuru is smiling on the volleyball court, good things are about to happen for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-6 outside hitter is known for cracking a joke or two to help keep his teammates loose.

“I try to keep the whole team spirit in a good mood and also like having fun,” Curcuru said. “That's something that I see is very important with this team is when we're all having a good time, we play amazing volleyball.”

Curcuru’s play is no laughing matter for Oakville’s opponents.

Curcuru, a Lindenwood University commit, is one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 4.22 each set. He’s also a leader in serve receive and has posted 72 total digs for Oakville (12-4).

“He has always been a presence on the court, but what makes him special is just his ability to play the game at a high level with all of the skills,” Oakville coach Jessica Betz said. “He passes, he obviously hits, his serve. He's just a natural athlete and he can dominate the game.”

Curcuru is putting up these numbers while playing out of position.

A natural middle hitter, which is where he plays for his club team High Performance, he has had to adjust to being a six-rotation player. Curcuru said it has been fun playing in different spots.

“Outside and middle are completely different,” Curcuru said. “You've got different roles, you have different responsibilities when you're on the court. So, it was a kind of change of pace when I went from middle to outside. But once I picked up on it, I got really good at outside.”

Curcuru, Oakville's team captain, has grown into the leadership role.

“He knows so much because he's been playing so long at such a high level through club,” Betz said. “So he does help his teammates out. And when we're playing different opponents and being challenged in different ways he can offer, tips and advice and he really brings our team together in the middle and helps them stay focused.”

That leadership was on display last weekend in the Parkway Central Tournament.

The final three matches of the tournament were played without Max Spalding, who is second on the team in kills averaging 2.48, because of a death in the family. His absence allowed opponents to focus more on Curcuru.

Undeterred, Curcuru blasted 23 kills in a win over Mehlville to help Oakville advance to the championship bracket. His explosive jump serve helped the Tigers take eventual tournament champion De Smet to three sets in the semifinals before the Tigers eventually finished fourth in what is regarded as one of the toughest tournaments in the area.

“I do understand that sometimes when I go out there to hit that the other team knows it's coming to me and stuff like that,” Curcuru said. “So I really just tell the setters just to give me the ball high enough so I can get my feet there and be able to hit it in a good spot so they can't really defend it.”

Betz was proud of her entire squad’s focus and effort at Parkway Central.

“I definitely think like without Max he took on that role of like, give me every ball, he was expecting that,” Betz said of Curcuru. “I do have to kind of compliment the team though, as far as mentality and staying loose.”

De Smet coach Tim Haffner knew his team would have its hands full with Curcuru.

“He's got a really great serve,” Haffner said. “We're just going to try to get our bodies behind the ball. Attacking wise, we talked about before the match, you know, I think he can hit line, I think he can hit cross, I think he can hit sharp cross, and so defensively, do the best you can and hope they're out of system enough that he doesn't get the ball.”

With Class 4 more wide open this year than in any year in recent memory, Oakville finds itself as one of a dozen or so teams that have the talent to put together a deep postseason run.

Oakville has done it before. The Tigers were the first public school to win the Class 4 state championship in 2011.

While it is impossible to compare teams 12 years apart, Betz said there are some similarities.

“We’re not all club players,” Betz said. “I also just have athletes who didn't play volleyball until high school, you know, it is kind of like a mixed bag of athleticism and experiences and it's just meshing very well, like that 2011 team did and everybody's really focused and works really hard.”

This Oakville team is off to its best start since that magical 2011 season, when it finished 35-0.

Curcuru plans to major in business at Lindenwood this fall while continuing his volleyball career for the Lions.

But first, he has some unfinished business of his own for the Tigers.

“I've been also just wanting to go out there and play my best and have the ability to you know, win districts or even maybe win state,” Curcuru said. “So yes, this season is exciting. And it's something that I'm looking forward to and I'm going to keep pushing to do something great this season.”