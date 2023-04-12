Whitfield senior Max Ott got to rewrite a forgettable memory to his volleyball career Saturday.

Ott, the team’s senior setter, helped lead the Warriors to the Summit tournament championship. It was a far cry from his experience at the same tournament two years ago.

“The first time I remember going to that tournament, it was my sophomore year, and the other setter got hurt, so I had to set and I played so bad,” Ott said. “We finally got to come back my senior year and win the whole tournament. It was incredible and it's just got me so excited for the rest of the season.”

There’s plenty to be excited about in general for the Whitfield program, which is off to a 10-3-1 start and is No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

Last season, in just its third year of varsity play, the Warriors advanced to the Class 3 quarterfinals with a 14-13-2 record, their first winning season. With several key members back, they are looking to build on that this year.

“I don't think any of us going into last year really knew kind of what we had, we're still a relatively new program,” Whitfield coach Rob Kampen said. “We didn't really know where we fit into the landscape in terms of Class 3. But I think now the guys, they saw it last year that they could compete with some of the higher-end teams in Class 3 and Class 4, and I think that kind of changed their mindset for this year.”

Whitfield is out to prove last year was no fluke. Taking home the Summit Tournament not only sends that message to opponents, it reinforces it to the players themselves.

Whitfield senior middle hitter Stuart McKown said the team has embraced the underdog role.

“This year we still are,” McKown said. “No one knows who we are. So coming into this past weekend into Rockwood Summit, it was a statement. We went out there, we beat some good teams to win the tournament. And I think we’re a little bit proud of being those underdogs and bringing something that people don't expect.”

What Whitfield brings is a well-rounded and talented team.

Ott, one of the area’s assist leaders averaging 9.14 per set, runs a balanced attack.

Maksim Serdotetskov leads the team averaging 2.9 kills a set, followed by Zach Kampen (2.6 kills), Kaeden Anderson (2.58 kills), McKown (1.74 kills) and Quinn Hoerman (1.15 kills).

Nolan Pinkley has stepped up into the libero role to lead a stout back row.

“We have several guys who, if they got the ball more consistently, would be probably significantly higher up the leaderboard in terms of kills per set, but we think it makes us better to spread the ball around,” Rob Kampen said. “We're harder to defend that way and our guys are unselfish. They just want to win games and they're not concerned with the numbers.”

Ott’s journey is typical of a team filled with multi-sport athletes, including several high-level club soccer players who have to split time between the volleyball court and soccer pitch. Ott was a baseball player who had lost his love for the sport when Rob Kampen sold him on trying out for volleyball.

Ott paid his dues, learning the setter position on JV as a sophomore and was part of a 6-2 offense with fellow setter Dean Warren last season. With Warren graduated, the keys to the offense were turned over to Ott to run by himself.

“As a leader and as a player on the court, he just keeps an even keel,” Rob Kampen said. “He's a very intense guy, but doesn't show it that much, and I think it helps our other guys kind of relax. He just goes out there and gets his job done. Practice or in the games, you know, he's completely unselfish. You have to be if you're the guy who sets the table for everybody else to get the big kills.”

“It's been a journey for sure for the past three years to like work my way up to be in a 5-1,” Ott said. “But I think that it's definitely given me the knowledge and experience to know what to do and when and when a hitter is hot and I can read the defense. Stuff that just comes with playing over and over and over.”

Whitfield has two athletic middles in Hoerman and McKown. Hoerman is one of the team’s high-level soccer players, while McKown is a volleyball-first player who plays for High Performance and has the ability to play college.

McKown said last season's quarterfinal loss to Mehlville provided plenty of motivation.

“It gave us a little bit of confidence to know that we can actually compete and I was surprised because our expectations for my junior year weren't very high,” McKown said. “We kind of didn't know how much we were going to compete. We got a couple new club players and we didn't know what we were going to really do, but a lot of people stepped up last year. A lot of people have stepped up this year so that we can compete.”

Consistency will be the key for Whitfield, especially in serving and passing. If the Warriors find it, they will be in the mix in what figures to be a wide-open Class 3 state tournament this season.

Whitfield’s players believe the team has another gear.

“I think that the only times we find ourselves down score-wise is when we're down on ourselves literally,” Ott said. “A couple of missed serves in and out can put us out for a while and our mentality has got to be stronger than that.”

McKown wants to see the team bond get stronger.

“We have this problem where we play as individuals not as a team and we need to be more of a team,” he said.

Rob Kampen planted the seeds for volleyball growth at Whitfield by cultivating and selling athletes on the sport. Now he’s hoping this group can establish Whitfield as a volleyball school.

“The way the sport is growing, we are seeing more and more players starting at younger ages,” Rob Kampen said. “Hopefully, our name gets out there and players do see that this is a place that they can be successful. We'll have a couple of guys hopefully heading off to play in college this year. That'll be a first for us. The more things like that happen and players can see that there's a path for them to get to where they want to go if they want to play in college, all those things help.”