Boys volleyball spotlight: Father and son face off for first time when SLUH hosts Vianney

Kim Cheak is in a no-win situation.

She is the mother of Vianney junior Sam Cheak and the wife of St. Louis U. High boys volleyball coach Jeff Cheak. Father and son will meet for the first time on the volleyball court Tuesday at SLUH, putting Kim square in the middle.

“In this situation I am definitely going to be the one that's losing regardless,” Kim said. “One of them has to lose, so yes, it's hard, because they both are so competitive and want to win and I know after the match, somebody's going to be upset. And then it's just my job then to step in and be as supportive as I can for whichever one that is.”

Losses have been few and far between for the SLUH and Vianney programs.

The Jr. Billikens are seeking a fourth consecutive Class 4 state championship and sixth out of the last seven seasons played. SLUH, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, is 8-0 and has won 48 successive matches.

The Golden Griffins are the winningest program all time in Missouri. No. 2 Vianney has 18 state championship banners and is 6-1.

It is the first of two regular-season meetings between the perennial state powers, with a third match possibly looming with much more on the line in the postseason.

With such a backdrop, it is hardly just another match, but that is exactly how the Cheaks are planning to approach it.

“It's definitely going to take time to get used to, considering my dad coached me all through eighth grade,” Sam said. “And he knows how I play better than probably anyone.”

Jeff Cheak has seen pretty much everything coaching volleyball, but playing his son presents a first.

“It's going to be strange,” Jeff said. “I think the pregame and postgame is going to be really tough. I think it'll be another game during it, but it'll be a little bit more special and a little bit tougher, prior and post.”

While he wears SLUH blue now, Jeff Cheak graduated from Vianney in 1993. He credits Vianney hall of fame coach Jeff Gabbert for developing his love of the game.

When it came time for Sam to decide on a high school, there was truly only one school on his list. He has carved out regular playing time on the Golden Griffins’ back row.

“I feel like I've been able to be a better team player and be a better leader from just the coaches that have been able to help me understand the importance of being able to play for each other and not playing for yourself,” Sam said.

A COVID-19 outbreak decimated the Golden Griffins at the end of last season, forcing Sam and some other players into larger roles. He believes that has helped his game this season.

“That was really big, getting me to feel like what it's like to actually be on a varsity court,” Sam said. “And getting used to the environment and everyone yelling and being able to focus through all the sounds that people are trying to make to throw you off your game.”

Sam has become a force at the service line for Vianney.

“I’m going to let him do his thing,” Gabbert said. “He's fine out there. He plays his role perfectly for us.”

Volleyball has been a bonding activity for father and son. They watch film and talk about it at the dinner table.

Those conversations have become a little livelier leading up to this match.

“It's a lot of fun,” Jeff said. “We both have a similar sense of humor and sarcasm. So we like to give each other a hard time, but you know, I think bottom line is we really hope both teams play their best match and whatever happens, happens.”

Father and son have not ruled out placing a friendly wager on the game, but one has not yet been decided.

“I'm sure we'll come up with something,” Jeff said. “I would say (the winner) could shave the other one's head, but I feel like one is in a bigger disadvantage and then the other.”

While the two programs are fierce competitors on the court, there is nothing but respect between the two. It starts with the coaches, who are best friends.

Knowing Gabbert so well made Sam’s decision to go to Vianney easier for Jeff Cheak.

“The work that Jeff (Gabbert) has done, the wins and losses, is amazing,” Jeff Cheak said. “But the way he gets kids to love volleyball and to love being a great teammate, you can't ask for my son to play for anybody better than Jeff.”

Adding to the mix is that Kim Cheak works in Vianney’s administrative office. The upcoming matchup has been a topic of conversation at work.

“They know that Jeff is at SLUH and know that he's a terrific coach and that they've had a lot of success,” Kim said. “So, they do tend to give me a lot of trouble or they'll tell me, ‘You know, well, we really like Jeff, but we don't like him at this time.’ ”

Last year, one of the SLUH moms made Kim a half SLUH and half Vianney shirt. She wouldn’t rule out wearing it on game night.

“I want them both to win and obviously there's no way that that's going to happen,” Kim said. “But I feel like Jeff has kind of had his share of experiencing the wins and the success, and now I'm kind of ready for Sam to share in some of that success that Jeff has got to experience.”