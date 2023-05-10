De Smet senior Trent Massey will not need a scouting report for the Spartans’ volleyball match Friday night.

In fact, he could probably make a pretty detailed one for his teammates as they host O’Fallon in a rare Missouri-Illinois matchup of top-ranked programs as the Panthers are No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings and the Spartans are No. 1 among the small schools.

Massey and his younger brother Riley, a standout sophomore for De Smet, live in O’Fallon and had planned to be a part of the Panthers’ program — until COVID-19 happened.

The strict and uncertain length of Illinois’ lockdown in an effort to curb the pandemic left the brothers with a hard choice.

“At O'Fallon, it was still unsure if we were going to get a season that year, let alone the next year,” Trent Massey said. “So we just had to make a quick game time decision and thought De Smet was the right place and it was a definitely a great decision.”

But those O’Fallon ties are still strong, even in the Massey home as their mother, Melissa Massey, is the O’Fallon girls volleyball coach.

Trent is best friends and sand volleyball partners with O’Fallon standout Camryn Sheehan, who is the son of O’Fallon boys volleyball coach Amy Sheehan. He is lifetime friends with the rest of the team, so having his final regular-season match against them is special.

“There's a lot of emotion going into the game,” Trent Massey said. “We're going into every game just like it's every other game. Obviously, going up against longtime friends, sand partners, teammates and club families that we've known forever. It's going to be fun knowing that both teams are highly competitive this year.”

Perhaps saying both teams are highly competitive might be an understatement.

De Smet (30-1) has only lost to nationally ranked Chicago Marist. Trent Massey is among area kills leaders averaging 3.15 a set and Riley is second with 2.21. Setter Tyler Zippay averages 8.8 assists.

De Smet coach Tim Haffner said the match offers a unique opportunity heading into the playoffs.

“Especially this late in the season, sometimes you play a team and it's like, oh, I don't want to play all of my cards because maybe we see them again later down the road,” Haffner said. “And this is a great opportunity that's like we don't need to hold anything back because we're not going to see them again. Let’s fine tune some things here right before playoffs start and let's get tested late in the year and see OK, what are the final things that we need to work on?”

O’Fallon (25-5) has had a similar strong run. Camryn Sheehan averages 3.44 kills and Nathan Finck (3.14) is a premier middle hitter. Setter Matthew Kulp averages 10.47 assists.

Amy Sheehan couldn’t help but wonder what might have been while watching De Smet play at the Lafayette Tournament earlier this year.

“I'm happy for them that they get to compete together on the same team, you know, that's a dream come true for siblings,” Amy Sheehan said. “But yeah, it's when you see them on the other side and we watched them when they played Marist and Trent was dominant.”

The Sheehan and Massey families go back years as Trent and Camryn have played baseball since they were in kindergarten.

Amy Sheehan said Trent was actually at the O’Fallon prom last weekend and Camryn took Trent and Riley’s cousin as his date.

Trent Massey said there was no talk with Camryn Sheehan about the upcoming match.

“We're both super competitive,” Trent Massey said. “That's why I love the kid. We both want to win. And I know he's going to give it his all and I'm going to give it my all and we'll see how it goes.”

Not lost in the O’Fallon storyline is the fact that it will be the final regular season match for Trent and Riley as high school teammates.

And while they play together on their club team, Blue Steele, they realize their time playing together is growing short.

“This summer is going to be our last club season playing together, it’s going to be our last high school season playing together,” Riley Massey said. “It's definitely going to be tough but you know, he has big things coming in his future so I'm happy for him.”

And while the season finale has numerous storylines, the players on both sides have bigger aspirations. De Smet is seeking to win the Class 3 state championship after advancing to the semifinals last season, while O’Fallon is seeking to bring home a trophy after reaching the Illinois state quarterfinals last season.

“We have not been shy from day one of the season of this is what our goal is,” Haffner said. “We've beaten some very good teams throughout the season. And it's really all been how do we improve that 10% for the next step and how do we focus on in this area where we're struggling? This is what we need to do to fix that so it doesn't get exploited later.”

And with all the wins De Smet has enjoyed this season, ironically it could be the loss to Marist that has helped this team grow the most.

“If we want to win state, those are the things that got to happen,” Trent Massey said. “You got to play the best no matter win or loss. It's just going to prepare you for the end.”

And O’Fallon should offer a similar test, regardless of the extra hype surrounding the match.

“We’re excited,” Trent Massey said. “We’re ready.”