Belleville East junior August Werner has learned how to play much bigger than his frame.

A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Werner routinely finds himself trying to put down kills on the volleyball court against opponents who are several inches taller.

“I abuse the hands,” said Werner, who usually faces a double or even a triple block. “So when you're when you're doing that, all you've got to do is just hit as absolutely hard as you can, right at their fingertips and make the ball go out of bounds or make it pinball around and then drop down their side on the court.”

The strategy has worked as Werner finds himself among the area’s kills leaders with an averaging of 4.37 per set.

More importantly, Belleville East (21-2-2), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, is off to the best start in program history.

Werner has been a big part of the success.

“He's a six-rotation guy for us,” Belleville East coach Joe Nesbit said. “He's a weapon in the back row as well as the front row and so to have a guy like that is huge, especially when we have other big guys across the net that can put the ball down. The opposing team always has to keep an eye on where August is and so a lot of times that just frees up a block or creates a split in the block for Jered Conway or Will Keck or Marcus Johnson, somebody else to put the ball down for us.”

Nesbit is not surprised by Werner’s success this season after he led the team in kills as a sophomore with an average of 2.53 each set while splitting time between the outside and right side.

Werner, who had played outside his whole career including for his High Performance club team, at first was skeptical of moving to the right side.

“I was like, 'Are you serious right now?' ” Werner said. “But it's one of the best things in my entire career was getting forced to play right side because now I can hit on both sides of the court.”

Werner continued to play right side for High Performance and was named to the 2022 all-tournament team at the position at the national tournament.

Werner is candid about the reasoning behind the move — he wasn’t good at passing.

He wasn’t content to have the deficiency in his game even with the success at his new position.

“Every day during the summer, Will Padgett — he's a freshman in college this year — and I don't think coach knows, but me and Will would sneak into the Belleville East gym and set up the net and work on serves, serve receives, hitting on both sides of the court and just that got me so much better so fast,” Werner said.

The extra work has paid off as Werner is now a leader in the Lancers’ serve receive and he has a team-high 134 digs.

The commitment doesn’t surprise Nesbit.

“He eats, sleeps, breathes volleyball,” Nesbit said. “He knows the sport so well. He sees things that probably a lot of other high school players may not see or recognize and all that time that he has put into it is really paying off this season. He's extremely athletic. He sees the court really well, anticipates things really, really well and puts himself in in a great position to get those kills.”

Werner comes from a volleyball family. Both of his parents played in college and he has cousins and a grandparent who are officials.

Still, he didn’t fully commit to volleyball until the summer leading into his sophomore year after he lost his enthusiasm for baseball.

“I started working out, practicing some skill work and it just exploded,” Werner said. “I came back for open gyms and stuff and I could just see how much more physically and how much more mentally sharper I was just from putting in a little bit of work over the summer.”

That work ethic has made him a leader on a team with high expectations.

The Lancers are much more than a one-man show. Setter Tanner Stinnett runs a balanced attack as Conway (a McKendree recruit), Jack Byers, Keck and Johnson make up a dangerous front line with Werner. Defensive specialist Luke Freppon and libero Kamden DeJournett lead a stout back row.

“The phrase for our team this year is, ‘Locked In,’ and the boys have been saying that since the end of last season that they're locked in for this year,” Nesbit said. “So our sight is set on June 2 and June 3, IHSA state, and that hasn't changed. We've been focused on that the whole time leading into the season, leading up to the season, and that's still where we're at. So anything short we'll all be disappointed, but it has been a fun ride.”

One major hurdle that Belleville East will have to find a way to overcome is conference rival and No. 1 large school O’Fallon, which handed the Lancers one of their two losses April 20.

The Lancers will host the Panthers in a rematch May 11.

“We got their best and we have to expect to get their best because we're rivals,” Werner said. “We’ve got to give them our best. I think we made a little too many errors in the last game. We've been super locked in on practices and everything after that. That was kind of a wakeup call. I kind of felt we needed that.”

A trip to state would be the first for Belleville East’s program.

Werner believes the Lancers have what it takes.

“It's just so much fun out there,” Werner said. “Everyone has a role. Everyone's playing their role. If we're playing the best we can, if we're keeping the game on our side of the net, there's not really anyone that can hang with us.”